The two-Test series against New Zealand, starting on November 19, holds a lot of importance for India with an all-important place in the World Test Championship Final at stake.

IMAGE: For India, this is an opportunity to extract revenge for the 3-0 whitewash they suffered at the hands of New Zealand at home in 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India needs to win all seven of their remaining Tests, including the two against New Zealand, to stay in contention for the World Test Championship Final.

Historically, India has a poor Test record in New Zealand, winning only two out of ten series played since 1968, with their last series win coming in 2009.

Preparations for the Test series have been intense, with Shubman Gill, K L Rahul and Gurnoor Brar pulled from the ODI series, and Jasprit Bumrah rested.

Having triumphed in both the ODI and T20I series, India will want to continue their unbeaten run in the two-Test series against New Zealand.



While India are the leading team in the world in white-ball cricket, they are yet to assert similar domination in Test cricket. Playing in seamer-friendly conditions like New Zealand has proved a hard nut to crack for the Indians over the years, especially their batting line-ups.



No wonder that in six decades since they first played in New Zealand in 1968, India have won only two series out of 10 played.

Coach Gautam Gambhir is a hard taskmaster and he has left no stone unturned to prepare for the Tests despite a hectic schedule involving five T20Is and five ODIs in the space of around 25 days.



It is evident that India are desperate to do well in the Tests. They pulled out Shubman Gill, K L Rahul and Gurnoor Brar mid-way through the ODI series to prepare for the Tests, while lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been given a long break.



The Test series, starting on Thursday, November 19, holds a lot of importance for India with an all-important place in the WTC Final at stake.



India have seven Tests remaining in the current WTC cycle, including five against Australia at home next year. Currently fourth in the standings, India need to win all their remaining seven Tests to stay in contention for the final.

Even a draw or two or a defeat in any of the seven Tests could severely affect their chances and leave their hopes dependent on other results.

India Eye Revenge

IMAGE: Captain Shubman Gill with Coach Gautam Gambhir. Photograph: BCCI

For India, especially Gambhir this is a good opportunity to extract revenge for the whitewash they suffered at the hands of New Zealand at home in 2024.



The Kiwis sensationally stunned the Indians 3-0 in their backyard on turning tracks to register their first-ever Test series win in India. Nearly seven decades after they had first played in India, New Zealand finally managed to break the duck.



On the other hand, India's first Test series win in New Zealand came at their very first attempt in 1968 when the Nawab of Pataudi, then 27, led the visitors to a 3-1 series win in the four-match series.



However, they had to wait another four decades to register their next series triumph in New Zealand, when Mahendra Singh Dhoni led them to a 1-0 victory in a three-match series.

But in the next two Test series played since they finished on the losing side both times --in 2014 and in 2020.



Overall, India have registered only two series wins out of 10 played in New Zealand while losing six.

In their last series in New Zealand in 2020, Virat Kohli-led India suffered a 2-0 series whitewash.



The current Indian team can take a lot of inspiration from Gambhir, who was part of India's last Test series win in New Zealand in 2009. His back to back centuries in the second and third Tests were instrumental in helping India clinch draws despite being in difficult positions. The emphatic 10-wicket victory in the first Test helped India claim a 1-0 series win.

Head to Head: India vs New Zealand in Tests

Venue Tests Won by India Won by NZ Drawn In India 39 17 5 17 In New Zealand 25 5 10 10 Neutral Venue 1 0 1 0 Total 65 22 16 27

India's record in Tests played in New Zealand Result Tests Tests played 25 Won by India 5 Won by New Zealand 10 Drawn 10

India's last 5 away Test series results Series Result India's tour of West Indies, 2023 India won 1-0 India's tour of South Africa, 2023-24 Drawn 1-1 India's tour of Australia, 2024-25 Australia won 3-1 India's tour of England, 2025 Drawn 2-2 India's tour of Sri Lanka, 2026 India won 1-0

Gill's Moment Of Reckoning

IMAGE: Shubman Gill will be desperate to bounce back after he managed just 74 runs in three innings in Sri Lanka. Photograph: BCCI

This series is a good opportunity for Gill to make his mark as captain.



Since taking over for the tour of England last year, he has enjoyed some mixed results.



His superb batting performances helped India clinch a creditable 2-2 draw in England followed by the series win against West Indies at home.



But the 2-0 series defeat against South Africa at home was a major low point for the young skipper.



They bounced back with successive series wins against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, but the series in New Zealand is a big acid test for Gill and his young side.



Notably, India's inability to win the second Test in Sri Lanka cost them vital WTC points. Hence, winning both games in New Zealand is a no-brainer.



Gill's struggle with the bat against Sri Lanka also came under the scanner as he managed just 74 runs in three innings with one fifty.



India's preparations have been quite intense for the New Zealand Tests. With the India A team spending the last few weeks in New Zealand playing a three-match multi-day series against New Zealand A, all of their Test regulars have got adequate practice and a feel of the conditions.



For India, anything less than a 2-0 series win in New Zealand could leave their WTC hopes hanging in the balance.