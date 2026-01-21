Timing or power? Abhishek Sharma drops a hint

‘All teams have a plan for me. It's about my preparation. I'm going to back my instinct’

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma smashed a blistering 35-ball 84, laced with eight sixes and five boundaries. Photograph: BCCI

Dashing opener Abhishek Sharma said he does not believe in range-hitting and instead backs his instincts and timing, stressing the importance of adapting to conditions after playing a decisive role in India's opening T20I win against New Zealand in Nagpur on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old smashed a blistering 35-ball 84, laced with eight sixes and five boundaries, as India posted a formidable 238 for seven and went on to register a 48-run victory in the series opener.

"We had a plan from day one and are just following it. I've figured out if you want to hit all balls or strike at 200, you have to carry intent. All teams have a plan for me. It's about my preparation. I'm going to back my instinct," said Abhishek, who was named Player of the Match, at the post-match presentation.

"I don't feel my role is high-risk, wouldn't say this is my comfort zone. But I've been practising to go big in the first six. I never do range-hitting. I'm more of a timing batter, I need to watch the ball and get used to the conditions.

"For it, I plan in my net session. I feel, if you watch your batting videos, you get an idea of where the bowler bowls to you."

Preparation and calm drive Abhishek’s success

India captain Suryakumar Yadav lauded Abhishek's preparation and conduct, saying the opener was reaping the rewards of consistent work away from the spotlight.

"The way he prepares, I mean, it's not just how he bats in the games, but the way he prepares himself, the way he carries himself, when he's in the hotel, in the team bus. I think all those things, small small things, it reflects on the ground and he is enjoying those fruits of that."

Suryakumar also praised his batting unit for responding well after early setbacks.

"I think it's always good when we get those numbers on the board, and if there's a little bit of dew on the board, I think that's a big positive."

"And the way we batted, even after when we were put under pressure in the powerplay, we were 25-2, and then we took the game till the 15th over, and then we never stopped all the batters."

Asked about the balance of eight batters and three strike bowlers, the India skipper said: "I mean, it looks good. It's been working for me as a team, and so if it's working, let's continue with that."

Suryakumar, who scored a 22-ball 32, also stitched a crucial 99-run stand with Abhishek, signalling a return to form.

"I mean, I felt good when I went into bat. It was perfect time for me to go into bat. Good pressure situation. I've been batting in that situation. And as I said earlier as well, I've been batting really well in the nets."

"It was just a matter of time when you play a few balls, bat the way I bat. And that doesn't change my identity. I think it came naturally. I mean, whatever strokes I played, I've been practicing really well in the last 2-3 weeks."

"I'm at it similarly during the net session. Played a few practice games as well. So I was feeling good."

While India's fielding unit committed a few lapses, the captain stood firmly by his players.

"I think with such a heavy dew, a few lines here and there, I mean, I'm just supporting my fielders. But yeah, I mean, we keep improving that one department. We try and improve always when we take on the field. So very happy with the effort from the boys."

Lower-order batter Rinku Singh chipped in with a vital 44 and admitted to feeling pressure due to his intermittent presence in the side.

"There was pressure on me as I was in and out of the team. The plan was to take singles and then go for it. Also to stay till the end. That's what I did. GG sir told me to keep the intent," he said.

"We want to take this confidence and momentum forward into the World Cup and win it."

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner acknowledged India's home dominance.

"India is a very good team at home. We knew that. Their record the last two years is outstanding. And, yeah, it was a good game for us."