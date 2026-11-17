India Test captain Shubman Gill has confidently backed Rishabh Pant's return to the squad for the New Zealand series, praising his extensive experience and proven ability to score centuries across the globe after recovering from injury.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant is back in India's Test squad after recovering from a side strain. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points India Test captain Shubman Gill has backed Rishabh Pant's experience and quality ahead of the first Test against New Zealand.

Pant rejoins the squad after more than a month on the sidelines due to a side strain injury.

Gill highlighted Pant's impressive record of scoring centuries in Australia, England, and South Africa.

Pant received fitness clearance from the BCCI medical team after rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru since October 23.

The wicketkeeper-batter is eager to register his maiden Test century in New Zealand, the only country where he hasn't achieved one yet.

India Test captain Shubman Gill dismissed concerns over Rishabh Pant’s form and fitness, backing the wicketkeeper-batter’s experience and quality as he rejoined the squad ahead of the first Test against New Zealand following more than a month on the sidelines due to injury.

Gill Praises Pant's Global Century Record

Gill highlighted Pant’s impressive record of scoring centuries in Australia, England and South Africa, adding that the wicketkeeper-batter would be eager to register his maiden Test century in New Zealand.

The remarks were made at a press conference on the eve of India's first Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

"I think he's probably one of the most experienced and senior members of the team. I'm not exactly sure how many matches he's played, but I think he's featured in around 50 Test matches, which is a significant number. Given the kind of player he is and the quality he brings to the side, he's scored centuries all around the world," Gill said.

"As a wicketkeeper, he's scored centuries in Australia, South Africa and England. New Zealand is probably the only country where he hasn't achieved that yet, so I'm sure he'll be looking forward to the opportunity to do so," he added.

Pant's Injury Recovery And Rehabilitation

Pant has received fitness clearance from the BCCI medical team after recovering from a side strain sustained during the Irani Cup in Srinagar, held from October 1 to 4, where he captained the Rest of India side. The wicketkeeper-batter had been undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru since October 23.

Pant was named in both India's Test squad for the New Zealand tour and the India A squad for the four-day matches against New Zealand A, subject to fitness clearance. However, he missed the first two four-day fixtures and was initially expected to join the squad for the third match, held from November 7 to 10.

Clearance Secured For Test Return

His rehabilitation was subsequently extended after the BCCI medical team felt he required additional time at the CoE to complete his recovery and undergo further fitness assessments. With the necessary clearance now secured, Pant is set to return to the Indian Test setup.