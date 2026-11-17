Shubman Gill shares his perspective on leadership, revealing he feels no pressure and draws significant inspiration from cricketing legends like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Gautam Gambhir.

IMAGE: India captain Shubman Gill says he feels no pressure of expectations while leading the national team. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Shubman Gill feels no burden of expectations while captaining India's cricket team.

Gill draws inspiration and learnings from experienced players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Gautam Gambhir.

He finds New Zealand a relaxing place to tour, enjoying downtime and simple walks.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham highlighted the special 100-year sporting connection between India and New Zealand.

It might be perceived as a high-pressure job, but Shubman Gill says he doesn't really feel any burden of expectations when captaining India's cricket team as he takes inspiration from icons like Virat Kohli in carrying out his responsibilities.

Gill was speaking at an event organised by the Indian High Commission here to commemorate 100 years of sporting ties between India and New Zealand.

He was joined by his opposite number, Tom Latham, as the two captains answered a few questions on the sporting ties between the two countries and the upcoming two-match Test series.

During the course of the interaction, Gill was asked whether he found his position to be as challenging as the Prime Minister of the country given the obsession with cricket in India and what were the expectations from him.

"Not much, you know, just keep winning," he quipped, evoking laughter from everyone present.

Gill's Captaincy Approach And Mentors

The 27-year-old batting star leads India's Test and ODI teams, and on being probed whether he finds the legacy of captains before him inspiring or intimidating, Gill said, "I don't think I feel any weight of the expectations."

"They paved the path for us and I think it's now our turn to walk on that path and take the learnings and their experiences."

"We have been very fortunate to have someone like Virat Bhai or Rohit (Sharma) and even Gautam Bhai (Gautam Gambhir) for that matter, some of the really experienced players who have played all around the world and have had tremendous success.

"So their experiences, we value a lot," he added, referring to his two senior colleagues in the ODI team and his head coach.

Life Off The Field And India-NZ Ties

The high-intensity cricket aside, Gill finds New Zealand a relaxing place to tour where grabbing a cup of coffee and going out for a walk does not attract too much attention.

"A lot of our players love coffee. They go to a lot of cafes and it's definitely a bit more relaxed. We also get a bit of downtime, just having nice simple walks, spending some quality time with the players and some of our families," he said.

Latham spoke about the sporting ties between the countries.

"We've seen through a bit of footage that the connection between New Zealand and India over the last 100 years is really special through a lot of different sporting codes."

"So, for us to be playing India in the 100th year is really special and hopefully we can continue that over the next 100 years as well," he said.