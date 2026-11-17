The BCCI shared pictures of India's training session at the Basin Reserve, with the team getting down to business ahead of the opening Test.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill at India training session. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Captain Shubman Gill stressed the need to win both Tests against New Zealand to boost India's World Test Championship final qualification hopes.

India aims for a clean sweep of the tour, having already won the T20I and ODI series.

Jasprit Bumrah returns to lead the pace attack, while Gill missed the final two ODIs to prepare for the red-ball series.

India is expected to play seven specialist batters and four fast bowlers, with Gill looking for bowlers who can extract bounce.

IMAGE: Captain Shubman Gill shares a moment with head coach Gautam Gambhir during the team's training session in Wellington. Photograph: BCCI

India's focus is firmly on the two-Test series against New Zealand, with captain Shubman Gill stressing the importance of winning both matches to boost their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final.

Having already clinched the T20I and ODI series, India will now look to complete a clean sweep of the tour when the first Test begins in Wellington on November 19.

Team Preparations and Strategy

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah during India's training session. Photograph: BCCI

Gill missed the final two ODIs to focus on his preparations for the red-ball series, while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the white-ball matches, will return to lead the attack.

India are expected to field seven specialist batters and four fast bowlers in the opening Test, although Gill is yet to finalise the pace combination.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant is back in training after recovering from a side strain. Photograph: BCCI

Pitch Conditions and Batting Depth

The captain stressed the need for bowlers who can extract bounce and hit the deck, particularly as the pitch is expected to become flatter from the third day.

Gill also highlighted the importance of batting contributions from the lower order, pointing to the abilities of Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj, while identifying Nitish Kumar Reddy as another option who can add depth to the batting.

IMAGE: Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj and Nitish Kumar Reddy during India's training session ahead of the New Zealand Tests. Photograph: BCCI

Meanwhile, the BCCI shared pictures of India's training session at the Basin Reserve, with the team getting down to business ahead of the opening Test.

The post was captioned, 'Nothing beats the look and feel of Test prep. Snapshots from #TeamIndia's training session at the Basin Reserve.'

Take a look.