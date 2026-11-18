Shubman Gill's captaincy and India's World Test Championship aspirations face a formidable challenge in a crucial two-match series against New Zealand, where a green pitch and strong pace attack will test the team's resilience and tactical decisions.

IMAGE: India captain Shubman Gill has confirmed the team will play four fast bowlers in the Test series against New Zealand. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points India needs at least six wins from its remaining seven matches to qualify for the World Test Championship final, making this New Zealand series crucial.

Skipper Shubman Gill's tactical decisions and ability to handle pressure will be vital on a green top pitch at the Basin Reserve, especially with New Zealand's formidable pace attack.

India's batting unit, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, and Rishabh Pant, must display significant grit against New Zealand's tall fast bowlers.

The team management, with coach Gautam Gambhir, is considering playing four fast bowlers, posing a selection dilemma for the optimal quartet to take 20 wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah is a certainty, but Mohammed Siraj's place is uncertain due to recent performance, with Prasidh Krishna, Anshul Kamboj, and Akash Deep being considered for their ability to exploit the pitch conditions.

Skipper Shubman Gill's tactical nous and ability to withstand pressure will be on trial when India make a desperate bid to stay relevant in the World Test Championship race in a two-match series against New Zealand beginning in Wellington on Thursday, with a green top awaiting the pace-heavy line-ups at the Basin Reserve.

This is a series which the Indian team can ill-afford to lose as it needs at least six wins out of its remaining seven matches to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

"I feel if we win these two Tests, we will have a very good chance of qualifying for the final," Gill told reporters 48 hours prior to the start of the opening Test.

India's Batting Challenge Against New Zealand Pace

But New Zealand at home is a different kind of beast and conditions make them even more dangerous.

Facing a 6-feet-8-inch Kyle Jamieson, a 6-feet-5-inch Jacob Duffy and the fast and furious Matt Henry, who recently scarred them, the Indian batting unit will need something more than technique.

And that is copious amounts of grit.

Not only the skipper but Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal and the peerless Rishabh Pant too need to bring their A game.

Gill's Captaincy Evolution And Strategic Decisions

When Gill started off as Test captain in England in 2025, it was a different challenge for both the batter and captain in him.

Eighteen months down the line, he has firmly settled into the hot seat and a New Zealand away series is the kind of challenge that every captain worth his salt aspires for.

His strategic moves will go a long way in setting the tone on a track which is bound to flatten out after the first two days.

Gill has been winning a lot of tosses and an important toss will need to be won on Thursday as he would like his in-form bowling attack to make the first use of a track that will have an unprecedented 15-inch grass cover.

Gill had indicated that he would prefer playing four fast bowlers which could mean that seam bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy isn't still a sure-shot starter for the game.

Luckily for Gill, he has head coach Gautam Gambhir as his ally. Gambhir has always believed in "all-or-nothing" philosophy.

The move could be a masterstroke but if at least three of the seven batters don't play out of their skins, it has the potential to blow up in Gill and Gambhir's faces.

But it seems they are ready to take the punt.

Key Bowling Selection Dilemmas For India

Test matches are won by taking 20 wickets and for India, the biggest challenge will be to select the quartet which has the best chance of being potent factoring in the juice in the track on the first two days and the flattened surface it would become in the next three days.

While Jasprit Bumrah is a certainty, Mohammed Siraj doesn't look to be a surety in current circumstances.

India want a tall bowler to hit the deck on days three and four and Prasidh Krishna, with his experience, might be better placed than young turk Gurnoor Brar.

The team management's confidence has been shaken a bit due to Siraj's underwhelming returns in Colombo.

Little wonder then that the in-form Anshul Kamboj and the skiddy Akash Deep were made to operate from both ends of 'The Basin' during an open net session two days before the game. Morne Morkel persistently asked them to hit the six metre length.

Rather than relying on Nitish Reddy's batting at No.8, there is a possibility that the think-tank will look at both Kamboj and Akash Deep's ability to hit the ball long and hard.

New Zealand's Squad Strength And Balance

IMAGE: Daryl Mitchell during a training session ahead of the first Test against India. Photograph: Black Caps/X

For New Zealand, Will Young's return to form during ODIs is a welcome sign along with Rachin Ravindra's comeback from injury.

Skipper Tom Latham has had issues with form but two solid all-rounders in Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips add greater balance to the side compared to India.

Squads:

India: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vc), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, B Sai Sudharsan, Gurnoor Brar, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Dean Foxcroft, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway.

Match Starts: 3:30 am.