India vs NZ 3rd T20I: Can Bhuvneshwar Bounce Back After Poor Start?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's T20 International comeback has hit a rough patch, with his expensive spells against New Zealand raising questions about his spot in the playing XI.

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has proved to be India's most expensive bowler in the first two T20Is against New Zealand with an economy rate of 12.37. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Bhuvneshwar Kumar has struggled in his T20I comeback, proving expensive in the first two matches against New Zealand with an economy rate of 12.37.

He conceded 49 runs without a wicket in the first T20I and 50 runs for one wicket in the second, despite strong IPL performances.

Arshdeep Singh has been India's leading wicket-taker with three wickets and is close to 150 T20I wickets, a potential Indian record.

Young pacers Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav have also shown promise, with Prince delivering an economical spell in the second T20I.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's comeback to the Indian team after a four-year gap hasn't gone to plan, with the veteran pacer going for runs in the first two T20 Internationals against New Zealand.

Recalled on the back of his impressive performances for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the last two seasons of IPL, the 36-year-old has proved expensive in the first two matches and will be eager to bounce back as India aim to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Struggles in the Series

The experienced pacer has struggled to contain the Kiwis batters, proving to be India's most expensive bowler in the first two games with an economy rate of 12.37.

In the opening T20I in Christchurch, when New Zealand posted a huge total 225/4, Bhuvneshwar gave away 49 runs in his four overs while failing to pick up a wicket. He had another expensive outing in the second T20I, conceding 50 runs and taking one wicket as New Zealand posted 180/5.

IPL Form vs International Performance

Bhuvneshwar will be eager to regain his rhythm and deliver a more economical spell, with his place in the playing XI under scrutiny after back-to-back below-par performances.

He had excelled in the past two seasons of IPL, playing a pivotal role in RCB's back-to-back IPL triumphs -- claiming 27 wickets in IPL 2025 before building on that success with 28 wickets in the 2026 edition.

Competition from Young Talent

There is plenty of competition in the pace department in India's T20 team, with the squad boasting of a good mix of youth and experience -- featuring the dependable Arshdeep Singh along with young fast bowlers Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav.

Mayank impressed with his express pace in the high-scoring first T20I, claiming one wicket while conceding 40 runs.

However, he was left out of the playing XI for the second match, with Prince Yadav drafted into the team. Prince was excellent with his yorkers, stifling the New Zealand's bowlers at the end to register impressive figures of 1/30 in four overs.

Arshdeep's Consistent Performance

Meanwhile, Arshdeep, India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is, has continued to be reliable with the ball. He has picked up three wickets in the first two T20Is in New Zealand.

The left-arm pacer needs just two more wickets to become the first bowler to complete landmark of 150 wickets in T20 Internationals.

With the other pacers doing well with the ball, Bhuvneshwar's place in the playing XI could come under scrutiny ahead of the third T20I.