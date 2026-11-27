'We can't attack too much because we have to control the runs. We have to stay in the game.'

IMAGE: Akash Deep with Jasprit Bumrah during Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Akash Deep believes India's bowlers could have made better use of the Hagley Oval conditions on day one despite a decent overall performance.

New Zealand recovered from 110 for four to 246 for five at stumps, scoring 115 runs in the final session.

India adjusted their strategy after lunch, focusing on disciplined lines and patience, which yielded three wickets.

Akash Deep expects the Hagley Oval pitch to offer assistance to fast bowlers for a longer duration compared to the Wellington surface.

India pacer Akash Deep felt the bowling unit did a decent job on the opening day of the second Test against New Zealand but admitted that the visitors could have made better use of the conditions at Hagley Oval.

New Zealand reached 246 for five at stumps on Day 1 after being reduced to 110 for four, scoring 115 runs in the final session while losing just one wicket.

"Overall, it's pretty good, but we could have done better. But I feel that it's okay," Akash said at post-day press meet.

Adapting to Pitch Conditions

The Indian pacer explained that the conditions were different in the first and second sessions, forcing the visitors to adjust their approach and focus on maintaining disciplined lines rather than looking for extravagant movement.

"It was a bit fresh today, so it helped us a lot. But in the first session, there was a bit of moisture, so the ball wasn't coming out at pace. So the edges were not getting carried," he said.

With the ball not doing enough to consistently trouble the batters, India decided to rely on patience and accuracy after the break, a strategy that yielded three wickets.

"After lunch, we decided to put the ball in a good area. Our plan was to put the ball in a good area and play with patience so we did that, and we got three wickets," Akash said.

Hagley Oval vs Wellington Pitch

The fast bowler also felt the Hagley Oval surface could offer assistance for a longer period than the pitch in Wellington, where the initial green appearance did not translate into sustained help for the seamers.

Akash acknowledged that bowling became increasingly challenging as the ball got older, with the focus shifting from attacking to controlling the scoring rate and remaining in the contest.

"As the ball gets older, it becomes easier for the batsman and tougher for us. We can't attack too much because we have to control the runs. We have to stay in the game. That's important in Test cricket," he said.

"Last match, the wicket was pretty green. After that, it became so flat. A fast bowler wonders how that can happen when the wicket is so green. This wicket might be better for a fast bowler. It will be helpful for him for a longer period of time," he said.

Having spent nearly a month in New Zealand, Akash also felt the Indian bowlers had adapted to the conditions, particularly the need to pitch the ball fuller than they generally do at home.

"When we came in the beginning, we had a little problem that our length was a little behind. But we have been here for a long time, so we are used to the conditions. This time is sufficient for us to get used to it. So it's not that difficult to find the length," he said.