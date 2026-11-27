'You shouldn't pick him in the squad in the first place if you want to do this.'

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj waits on the sidelines during Day 1 of the second and final Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Mohammed Siraj was dropped from India's playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand.

Harsha Bhogle and Mohammad Kaif expressed surprise and called the decision unfair, highlighting Siraj's past performances and world-class status.

Siraj is now considered India's sixth-ranked fast bowler, raising concerns about opportunities for other talented pacers.

The decision to drop Siraj comes despite Bowling Coach Morne Morkel calling him a world-class bowler.

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was left visibly heartbroken after he was left out of India's playing XI for the second match in a row, missing out on the second and final Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Friday.

India made just one change as Gurnoor Brar made his debut replacing Prasidh Krishna, but there was no place for Siraj.

'He is an emotional person. Obviously it hurts.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy screengrab via Sony Sports Network/X

Reacting to visuals of a crestfallen Siraj after the toss, former captain Ajinkya Rahane wondered whether the pacer was hiding his tears behind his dark glasses.

'Is he crying?' asked Rahane on Sony Sports Network.

His fellow commentator Murali Kartik replied: 'He is an emotional person. Obviously it hurts.'

'Some players don't react after getting dropped but there are some players who want to play at any cost. They don't care if they have an odd pain here or there, or they have fever, they will give their everything for the team, Siraj is that type of a bowler.

'I don't know he must be trying to hide the kind of pain he must be feeling because he was also dropped from the ODI series (against New Zealand) and then in the home ODI series against the West Indies he played only in the last match because they rested all the other bowlers, so this will hurt Siraj,' added Kartik.

'From the kind of performances you have seen, I am totally surprised. You shouldn't pick him in the squad in the first place if you want to do this. If you feel his form is not good or he is not bowling in the nets, then don't select him for the tour. What's the use of taking him there?'

Questions Over Selection Policy

Siraj bowled his heart out during India's tour of England last year when they staged a great comeback to draw the five-match series 2-2.

Meanwhile, Anshul Kamboj, despite a lacklustre outing with the ball in the first Test in Wellington, managed to hold his place with Siraj again relegated to the bench.

'Siraj is now India's 6th ranked fast bowler. I find it so unfair. Of the top 5 wicket takers in Test cricket in this WTC cycle, India now have place only for Bumrah. You wish the bowlers selected well, they have great conditions to bowl in, but they will know they won't get a long rope when it is their turn,' remarked Harsha Bhogle on X.

'Hard to believe as one of India's premier fast bowler Mohammed Siraj is dropped again. Siraj should be one of the first names considered in India's overseas Test bowling attack, alongside Bumrah. Interestingly, bowling coach Morne Morkel himself called Siraj a world-class bowler and said he was bowling well,' Mohammad Kaif stated on X.