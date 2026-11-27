'It was a little bit slow from all counts initially but yeah throughout the whole day, it was nipping quite a lot...'

IMAGE: Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips run between the wickets during Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Tom Blundell is content with New Zealand's Day 1 score of 246/5 against India on a challenging, 'nipping' pitch.

Blundell and Glenn Phillips aim to extend their partnership and push New Zealand's total past 300 runs on Day 2.

Blundell acknowledged the strong performance of the Indian bowlers, particularly Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah.

He reflected on the difficulties of being a one-format player, especially with long breaks between Test matches.

New Zealand batter Tom Blundell said he is happy with the 246/5 that his team managed on the opening day of the second Test against India in Christchurch on Friday and the "big job" now is to take it past 300 on the challenging track that's "nipping quite a lot".

"It was a little bit slow from all counts initially but yeah throughout the whole day, it was nipping quite a lot... (we will) take it 100 per cent. I'm pretty happy."

India's most impressive bowler on the day was pacer Akash Deep with two scalps, while the redoubtable Jasprit Bumrah kept it tight in his 19 overs despite not being among the wickets.

Day Two Strategy and Indian Bowling Challenge

Blundell said he and Phillips are up for a major challenge on Saturday to take New Zealand past the relatively secure 300-run mark.

"If you look at it tomorrow me and Glenn have got a big job if we can carry on that partnership and get us above 300 and 300-plus would be ideal."

"But the Indian bowlers, they bowled pretty well all day. It's pretty tough out there facing all of them with that nipping ball but I thought you know all of them bowled really well," he said.

Reflecting on a One-Format Career

Reflecting on his own career, Blundell said it is a bit difficult being a one-format player. The late bloomer played his last T20I in 2024 and hasn't appeared in an ODI since 2023.

"I look back to last season and domestic cricket. I had probably one of my best seasons throughout the formats in domestic cricket."

"At times I do find it hard just being a one format cricketer. You go through periods where you might not play Test cricket for three or four months and then all of a sudden you're playing Test cricket in India," he explained.

"So it can be quite challenging at times but I feel my game's in a really good spot. It just needs a bit of game time and that was nice today to be able to spend you know time out there and get a bit of the rhythm back I guess," he said.

Milestone and Captain's Performance

Asked if he ever thought that he would appear in 50 Tests for New Zealand, Blundell said he is not much of a milestone man but the stat is special.

"I always believed I would play for New Zealand. You know maybe a game but to be able to play 50 was something that I'm very proud of. Like I'm not a numbers guy whatsoever."

"I don't look into that but being able to represent New Zealand 50 times in Test cricket is pretty special to me...," he said.

Blundell was all praise for his captain Tom Latham, who recovered from consecutive ducks in the drawn opening Test to score a 128-ball 59 on Friday.

"I look at that performance from Tommy, that's just him to a tee. You can look at the last game and what happened there but for him to come out and bat the way he did with intent. He looked, he looked on today."

"You know he loves playing out here. Probably deserved 100 potentially but you know, he leads really well and you know for us to sit in the changing room and see that come out especially after the last game was pretty cool to see," he said.

Blundell said Latham and Devon Conway (31 off 79 balls) gave New Zealand the perfect start.

"...that was incredible from them. I don't know what the partnership was, it was 77. So, to get put in on day one on a green wicket again and for both of them to come out with intent like Tommy showed and Dev as well, gave us sort of a sense of calm in the sheds," he said.