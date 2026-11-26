IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj during a training session at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Zealand on November 26, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India face a must-win Test in Christchurch to keep their WTC final hopes alive.

India have never won a Test in Christchurch, with one defeat at Hagley Oval, while losing two and drawing two at the AMI stadium.

India could bring in pacer Gurnoor Brar for the second Test with Mohammed Siraj likely to miss out again.

India's pace attack will be under the scanner as the visitors target a series-clinching victory in the second and final Test against New Zealand starting in Christchurch on Friday.



Anything other than a victory could deal a big dent for India's hopes of qualifying for next year's World Test Championship final.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant during the training session. Photograph: BCCI

Following a draw on a flat wicket in Wellington, India face a tough task of winning their remaining six Tests -- including five against Australia -- to qualify for the WTC final.



A victory in Christchurch would help India register their first Test series triumph in New Zealand after 17 years, having last won in 2009.

IMAGE: Captain Shubman Gill. Photograph: BCCI

India have played one Test at the Hagley Oval, in their last series in 2020 when the Virat Kohli-led team suffered a seven-wicket defeat in a low-scoring game.



Overall, India have never won a Test in Christchurch. They played four Tests at the AMI stadium from 1968 to 1990 before the venue was discontinued following an earthquake in 2011.

IMAGE: K L Rahul. Photograph: BCCI

India had their only nets session ahead of the must-win second Test after they opted not to practice on Wednesday to give their players time to recover.



Their practice session was impacted by the weather as rain forced them to shift indoors.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja bowls in the nets. Photograph: BCCI

India's pace quartet of Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna didn't bowl at the nets giving major indication that India could field the same team in Christchurch.



Gurnoor Brar is likely to come in for Kamboj, but Mohammed Siraj could once again be benched despite below-par performances from Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna.

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir speaks to Sai Sudharsan. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhurv Jurel enjoy the training session. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh, who is travelling with the Test team as a reserve bowler, bowls in the nets. Photograph: BCCI