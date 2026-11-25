New Zealand pacer Matt Henry has staunchly defended teammate Jacob Duffy's performance in the first Test against India, emphasising his team-first mentality and strategic approach despite conceding over 200 runs, as the Black Caps prepare for the crucial second Test.

IMAGE: Matt Henry has backed Jacob Duffy after his expensive outing in the first Test against India, praising the pacer's team-first attitude. Photograph: Blacks Caps/X

Key Points New Zealand pacer Matt Henry defended Jacob Duffy's expensive spell in the first Test against India, highlighting his team-first approach.

Duffy conceded 201 runs for one wicket in the Wellington Test, becoming the second bowler in Test history to give away 200+ runs at over run-a-ball.

Henry stated Duffy's attacking game plan, including using bumpers, was a strategic decision to impact the game on a docile wicket, not a concern for personal figures.

Henry praised Duffy's mindset, noting his past match-winning impacts stemmed from a similar team-oriented approach.

Despite crucial World Test Championship standings, Henry affirmed the Kiwis are focused solely on the current series against India.

Ahead of the second Test against India, New Zealand pacer Matt Henry expressed his backing for pacer Jacob Duffy after a poor outing at Wellington, saying that as a team man, he is not worried about his personal figures, but more about making a match-winning impact with plans needed in a particular situation.

Henry Defends Duffy's Wellington Performance

Hosts New Zealand and India will be fighting it out for valuable World Test Championship (WTC) points in the second Test at Christchurch following a hard-fought draw at Wellington. During the Wellington Test. India posted their best away total, scoring 720/9 in their first innings. Out of this, Duffy gave away 201 runs single-handedly, taking just one wicket.

Conceding these runs at an economy rate of 6.09, Duffy is the second bowler to concede 200-plus in a spell at over run-a-ball in Test cricket history, after Zahid Mahmood (PAK), who returned 4/235 in 33 overs against England at Rawalpindi in 2022.

Duffy's Strategic Approach Explained

Speaking to the reporters, Henry said that Duffy was not worried about his personal figures and wanted to have an impact on the game with a more attacking game plan on a flat track, using some bumpers. Even though he failed, Duffy still managed to deliver a key hallmark of the Kiwi side, trying to have an impact and not worrying about the outcome.

"I think for us, we talked about a lot; it was about trying things in different moments. I think the ability of Duff, he has shown over the years, of the classy bowler he is, and he is all about the team. So when we suggest maybe we do a bumper plan here, he is not worried about his personal figures; he is trying to have an impact on the game, and the moments that he had required him to probably be more attacking on quite a docile wicket," he said.

"So for him to just buy into that team-first mentality is so impressive, and there is no question about the skill. For us, there was moments that we needed someone to try a different plan and he was open to do that, and I think that is probably the quality of this side, is not worrying about the outcome, but how you're trying to have impact on the game.

And I think it has shown over the last few years that the impacts he has had have been match-winning impacts because of his mindset like that. So we are not too worried really whatsoever about that. I think it is more about what he is bringing to the table, and he was nothing but a team man and doing great stuff for us, and I am sure that will continue," added the Kiwi senior pacer.

New Zealand's World Test Championship Focus

With Kiwis sitting at third place in the WTC standings with a points percentage of 66.67, the next few matches are extremely crucial for them, including a four-Test series against Australia away from home before their final Test assignment at home against Sri Lanka next year. South Africa, currently on the verge of a clean-sweep series win by 2-0 against Bangladesh, sits at the top with a points percentage of 75.00. Australia, placed second with a points percentage of 69.23, also has some tough assignments ahead against the Kiwis at home and India away from home in a five-match series.

However, Henry said that the Kiwis are focused on the series at hand, with a lot of cricket yet to be played by them and other teams.

"I think every game's important, but for us, we also know there is a lot of cricket to be played for that to unfold, and some of that is out of our control. So for us, it is focusing on the series at hand, and I know that is probably the boring answer you are not after, but the reality is, India at home was always going to be a big series for us, and you are always trying to win games of cricket and put teams under pressure, and that is what our focus is on.

We are here at Hagley, a ground where we have enjoyed playing Test cricket in the past, and we look to just keep adding to what we did in the first game," he said.