'He's not somebody who will toss the ball up, but he's known to get the ball to grip and turn, even on the most placid of pitches.'

IMAGE: Veteran spinner Ravindra Jadeja was left out of the playing XI for the second successive Test, with India instead handing a debut to fast bowler Gurnoor Brar. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Sunil Gavaskar believes India erred by excluding Ravindra Jadeja, whose spin would have been valuable on days four and five of the second Test.

Gavaskar also expressed disappointment over Mohammed Siraj's continued omission, noting his strong wicket-taking record.

Mohammed Kaif was more critical, stating that Siraj should be an automatic selection for India's overseas Test matches alongside Jasprit Bumrah.

Both Gavaskar and Kaif highlighted the strong performances and importance of Jadeja and Siraj to the Indian Test squad.

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar felt India erred by leaving out Ravindra Jadeja for the second Test against New Zealand, arguing that the all-rounder's spin could have proved valuable on the final two days of the match.

Jadeja and pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj were left out of the playing XI for the second successive Test, with India instead handing a debut to fast bowler Gurnoor Brar.

Gavaskar's Concerns on Jadeja's Omission

"Well, I mean, you're talking about Siraj. What about Jadeja? He's number three there with 33 wickets, and I do believe that his spin would have been pretty useful on the fourth and fifth days because he gives the ball a fair tweak," Gavaskar told the host broadcaster.

"He's not somebody who will toss the ball up, but he's known to get the ball to grip and turn, even on the most placid of pitches."

Gavaskar, who had earlier questioned Siraj's omission from the first Test, said that being overlooked again would be disappointing for both experienced players.

Siraj's Exclusion Draws Criticism

"So, I think tough lines for him as well as for Mohammed Siraj. Now, Mohammed Siraj again, he's among the top wicket-takers in the cycle. So, let's wait and see.

"The way I've always seen it is that whatever reservations you might have about the XI, the 14 or the 16, once the team is selected, it is your team and my team. It's an Indian team. So, I back this team now that they've picked this playing XI, and I'm praying that this team does well," he added.

Former India batter Mohammed Kaif, however, was more forthright in his criticism of Siraj's exclusion, insisting that the pacer should be an automatic selection for India's overseas Test assignments alongside pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

"Hard to believe as one of India's premier fast bowler Mohammed Siraj is dropped again. Siraj should be one of the first names considered in India's overseas Test bowling attack, alongside Bumrah.

"Interestingly, bowling coach Morne Morkel himself called Siraj a world-class bowler and said he was bowling well," Kaif posted on X.