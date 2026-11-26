'The wicket lost a lot of pace early and hence the drop in pace of the bowlers. Wickets can get flat but you don't want them to lose pace.'

IMAGE: Morne Morkel, India bowling coach. Photograph: PTI

Key Points Morne Morkel defended Anshul Kamboj's dip in pace, attributing it to a placid pitch and emphasising his disciplined effort.

Morkel stated that all Indian fast bowlers are fit and available for selection in the upcoming Test.

Mohammed Siraj's omission was a tough decision, with Morkel advising him to step back and work on improvements.

Morkel stressed the importance of making the new Kookaburra ball count and avoiding getting carried away by difficult sessions, keeping the World Test Championship final in mind.

India bowling coach Morne Morkel has thrown his weight behind the under-fire Anshul Kamboj, insisting that the young fast bowler should not be judged harshly for losing pace during the opening Test against New Zealand given that the dip was largely due to a placid track.

Kamboj bowled 45 overs across the two innings, but his pace dipped below 130 kmph during his second and third spells, with little variation in his bowling.

His struggle to maintain intensity became increasingly apparent as the match progressed, particularly on a surface that lost pace quite early.

Defending Kamboj's Performance

However, Morkel felt it would be unfair to single out the Haryana pacer, who had given India control with his disciplined effort.

"Anshul did a great job. It is quite hard to judge from the outside, sitting in the dressing room, after the second day, if the wicketkeeper is standing up to a bowler who is two metres tall, that is worrying," Morkel said on the eve of the second and final Test in Christchurch.

"Unfair to pick Anshul as he gave us control. Let's support the guy as he bowls hard overs for the team."

"The wicket lost a lot of pace early and hence the drop in pace of the bowlers. Wickets can get flat but you don't want them to lose pace," he explained.

New Ball Strategy and Player Availability

Morkel also said the bowlers need to make the most of the new Kookaburra balls, drawing from his own experience of playing with it for 16 years.

"You have to make the new ball count. You need to be brave sometimes," he said.

With questions being raised over India's pace-bowling resources and workload distribution, Morkel clarified that all fast bowlers were fit and available.

"All bowlers are fit and available and we will take a call tomorrow," he said.

Addressing Siraj's Omission and Future Goals

On the furore surrounding Mohammed Siraj's omission, Morkel indicated that the senior pacer needed to take a step back, assess his performances and work on areas where he could improve.

"Siraj is bowling well. Sometimes decisions are tough ones. My conversation with him was, 'Listen, let's step back a little and see where we can improve.' Selection, we can't control," Morkel said.

The bowling coach also emphasised the need to avoid getting carried away by every difficult session, with the World Test Championship final remaining the larger objective.

"All these guys want to play the WTC final. After every bad session, we can't just get caught up. We have to break it down session by session and play our best brand of cricket," he said.

Morkel also acknowledged that Gurnoor Brar was making a strong case for himself with his performances, although the team wanted him to remain prepared for any opportunity that might arise.

"Gurnoor is knocking on the door, doing all the right things. He just needs to be ready as and when he gets the opportunity. My job is to keep him 100 per cent ready," he said.