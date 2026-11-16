'Rank Turner Unlikely': NZ Coach Rob Walter's Big Update On Wellington Pitch

'I think you know what conditions you're likely to get in New Zealand when it comes to Test-match cricket. That's not a secret. And so it'll probably be a good even balance between bat and ball.'

IMAGE: New Zealand Test captain Tom Latham during during a training session. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points New Zealand coach Rob Walter anticipates typical seam-friendly conditions at Basin Reserve for the first Test against India.

India has bolstered its pace attack by adding Gurnoor Brar to the squad, replacing spinner Kuldeep Yadav, indicating their focus on seam-friendly pitches.

Walter believes New Zealand must prepare conditions that give them the best chance of success, irrespective of the opposition's strengths.

The coach dismissed suggestions of pitches favouring spinners, expecting a fair balance between bat and ball over the two-Test series.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter expects the conditions at Basin Reserve, the venue for the Test series opener against India, to be typical of that ground despite being mindful of the pace-heavy opposition attack.

Expecting the conditions to be seam friendly, India have added pacer Gurnoor Brar to the squad for the two-Test series at the expense of spinner Kuldeep Yadav. The other pacers in the India squad are Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep.

The conditions in the preceding ODI series were challenging for the batters with India prevailing over the Blackcaps 3-1. The Test series begins here on November 19.

New Zealand's Preparation Strategy

"To be honest, it's really about us focusing on our preparation and how we play our cricket in New Zealand. It doesn't matter who arrives. We've got to prepare the conditions that we feel are going to give us the best chance of a result and success.

"But we still have to play our best cricket. And India are a strong team, irrespective of where they play. Yes, there have been some outstanding performances from their fast bowlers. But it's nothing new that our batting line-up wouldn't have faced in the past before.

"So we still have to set ourselves up and be prepared for what the opposition brings. And understand that if we play our best cricket, it gives us the best chance. And if we don't do that, then that's on us," Walter told reporters.

Pitch Expectations And Spinners' Role

Considering India's fast-bowling resources, preparing green tops could also backfire for New Zealand but Walter said his team would play to its strengths in home conditions.

Asked if spinners could come into play later in the game, Walter did not sound bullish on that prospect.

"I'm not sure where you heard the murmurs from (on pitch favouring spinners), but it's the first I've heard of it. So thank you for that," said Walter drawing a laugh.

"No, to be honest, there's no distinct directive. I think that Basin (Reserve) as I said, has been fairly consistent in terms of what it's produced over a period of time.

"And so we wouldn't really ask for anything different. There is weather and all those sort of things that potentially play into how the pitch progresses over five days. Turning into a rank turner, I think that's unlikely, but who knows?"

Balance Between Bat And Ball

Walter expects a fair balance between bat and ball over the course of the two games. The second Test will be played in Christchurch.

"Look, fairly consistent conditions to be fair from a Test-match point of view. I don't think we expect anything different. As you know and as we've seen, the things that impact conditions is the lead-up to Test matches, what the heat looks like, what the rain looks like, what the wind looks like in Wellington.

"So all of those play a part in ultimately what the pitch looks like on day one and how it progresses through the Test match. But I think you know what conditions you're likely to get in New Zealand when it comes to Test-match cricket. That's not a secret. And so it'll probably be a good even balance between bat and ball," he added.