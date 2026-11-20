KL Rahul has etched his name in cricket history by becoming the first Indian opener to achieve a fifty-plus score in all SENA nations, setting the stage for a potential century in New Zealand.

IMAGE: KL Rahul becomes the first Indian opener to score a fifty-plus in all four SENA countries. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points KL Rahul became the first Indian and sixth Asian opener to score a fifty-plus in all SENA nations.

He achieved an unbeaten 52* in his first-ever Test in New Zealand, partnering with Yashasvi Jaiswal for 130 runs.

Rahul is second only to Sunil Gavaskar among Indian openers for fifty-plus scores in SENA conditions.

If he scores a century on day three, KL Rahul could join Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, and Mohammad Azharuddin as the fifth Indian to post a century in each SENA nation.

Indian batter KL Rahul joined the elite list including batting legends Sanath Jayasuriya, Saeed Anwar and Marvan Atapattu, becoming the sixth Asian opener and first Indian to register a fifty-plus score at least across all South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA) nations.

Rahul's Historic Achievement In New Zealand

KL, playing his first-ever Test in New Zealand, stitched a 130-run partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal in reply to New Zealand's first innings total of 368 and ended the day unbeaten at 52* in 116 balls, with five fours.

The Asian openers to have fifty-plus scores across all SENA nations are: SL legends Jayasuriya and Atapattu, former Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne, former Pakistani batters Saeed Anwar and Imran Farhat.

Comparing Rahul's SENA Records With Indian Legends

With 13-fifty-plus scores as an opener, including six centuries, KL is only behind Sunil Gavaskar (19 fifty-plus scores, including eight centuries) in fifty-plus scores by an Indian opener in SENA conditions. As an opener in SENA, KL has made 1,856 runs in 27 Tests and 51 innings at an average of 37.87.

If KL manages to score a century on day three, he could join batting icons like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, and Mohammad Azharuddin as the fifth Indian to post a century at least in each SENA nation. The opening batter has seven SENA centuries, four in England, two in South Africa and one in Australia. All that remains missing is a century in New Zealand.

India ended the day's play at 159/1, with Devdutt Padikkal (15*) and KL Rahul (52*) unbeaten. Yashasvi made an audacious 89-ball 85 with 16 fours but missed out on a century.