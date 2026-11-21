K L Rahul etched his name in cricket history, becoming the first from India to score Test centuries in all four SENA nations – South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

IMAGE: KL Rahul celebrates after completing his century on Day 3 of the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points KL Rahul is the first Indian opener to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia).

He achieved this milestone during his 13th Test hundred against New Zealand in Wellington.

Rahul joins an elite group of eight Asian batters and is the fifth Indian overall to score Test hundreds in all four SENA nations.

He and former Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar are the only two openers in this group to have achieved this feat.

K L Rahul scripted history on Saturday, becoming the first Indian opener to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries – South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

He completed the feat after registering his 13th Test hundred against New Zealand in the first Test against New Zealand, in Wellington.

The India opener joined an elite group of Asian batters to have scored Test hundreds in all four SENA nations.

The 34-year-old becomes the eighth Asian batter to achieve the feat, after Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Saeed Anwar, Rahul Dravid, Younis Khan, Kumar Sangakkara and Virat Kohli.

Overall, he is the fifth Indian to attain the milestone. Notably, Rahul and former Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar are the only two openers in this group to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries.

Consistent Overseas Performer

The century also took Rahul's tally to 13 Test hundreds, including 10 in overseas conditions and three at home, underlining his record as a batter who has consistently delivered away from home.

Rahul's latest century also places him among the most prolific Test openers in recent years.

Since 2021, he has scored seven Test hundreds as an opener, the joint-most alongside Ben Duckett, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dimuth Karunaratne.

Impact in World Test Championship

He is also among the leading century-makers among openers in the ongoing World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, with four hundreds, level with Tom Latham and Travis Head.

Among Indian openers, Rahul now has 12 Test centuries, drawing level with Murali Vijay.

Sunil Gavaskar leads the list with 33 hundreds, followed by Virender Sehwag with 22, while Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma have nine each.