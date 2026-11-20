Akash Deep's remarkable return to Test cricket after a significant injury layoff was significantly bolstered by the unwavering support and regular check-ins from head coach Gautam Gambhir, highlighting the importance of mentorship in a player's recovery journey.

IMAGE: Akash Deep reacts after dismissing Glenn Phillips Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Akash Deep credited head coach Gautam Gambhir for his consistent support during his lengthy rehabilitation from a stress fracture.

The India pacer made a strong return to Test cricket, picking up three wickets for 53 against New Zealand on Friday.

Deep focused on improving his bowling and getting stronger during his nearly one-and-a-half-year absence from top-flight cricket.

He highlighted the dismissal of Glenn Phillips as a key moment, emphasizing consistent effort over a single 'magic' ball.

Akash Deep also praised India's positive batting approach, noting it puts opposition bowlers on the back foot.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir regularly checked on Akash Deep's recovery during his lengthy rehabilitation at the BCCI CoE, and the India pacer said the strong support meant a lot to him during a challenging phase of his career.

Akash, who had been away from top-flight cricket since August 2025 because of a stress fracture in his back, picked up three wickets on his return to Test cricket.

The Bengal pacer bagged three for 53 as India bowled out New Zealand for 368 in their first innings here.

Gambhir's Crucial Support During Rehabilitation

"GG (Gambhir) sir used to follow up during that period and he would take updates - 'Kaisa chal raha?' he would ask," a grateful Akash said here on Friday after the second day's play of the first Test.

"During that time, I worked on my bowling and on areas I could improve. I wanted to get stronger. It didn't feel like I was playing international cricket after nearly one and a half years," he added.

The extended rehabilitation period was not just about regaining full fitness but also about working on his bowling.

His performances for India A also boosted his confidence before he stepped back into the senior side.

"I was happy with what I bowled for India A," he said.

Akash Deep's Impactful Test Return

Akash made his comeback count with three wickets, with the dismissal of Glenn Phillips standing out as one of the highlights of his spell.

The pacer came wide off the crease and floated one in. The ball moved away a shade after pitching and went on to dislodge Phillips' off-stump bail.

The pacer said it was not about producing one magical delivery but about consistently hitting the right areas and putting in the extra effort.

"It wasn't one (magic) ball. I was trying to bowl in one area. That ball I put in more effort and could get what I wanted to," he said, describing the delivery to Phillips.

Team Strategy And Batting Approach

Akash also pointed to the changing nature of the pitch and the condition of the ball, saying the new ball gave the Indian bowlers a fresher challenge after they had played the previous two sessions with an older ball.

"In the last two sessions on day one, the ball became old. Today, with the new ball, we were fresher," he said.

The pacer felt that containing the scoring and sticking to a bowling plan remained the priority, particularly on a surface that was becoming increasingly conducive to batting.

"First option is to stop runs and then bowl to a plan. You have to bowl long areas and have enough patience," he said.

He also welcomed India's positive batting approach, with openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring at a brisk rate.

"We scored quickly and that's a positive sign. Whatever be the opposition, if batters attack like this, bowlers go on the back foot," Akash said.