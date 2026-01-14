HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Why Is Nitish Reddy Sitting Out?

Why Is Nitish Reddy Sitting Out?

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 14, 2026 11:09 IST

x

'Are selectors and coaching staff not aligned?'

Nitish Kumar Reddy

IMAGE: Akash Chopra questions why Nitish Reddy is barely used. Photograph: BCCI/X
 

Aakash Chopra has questioned the India team management's handling of allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.

The former India opener asked if the selectors and team management are on the same page about how, or even when, Nitish should be used.

The issue came into focus after the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara, where India opted for three specialist fast bowlers and left Reddy out of the playing XI.

For Chopra, carrying a player without using him undermines the very purpose of grooming an allrounder, raising questions about clarity in India's selection strategy.

'What is going on with Nitish Reddy?'

'Are selectors and coaching staff not aligned? I don't understand what is going on with Nitish Reddy. He is selected in every format. When he plays, he does not bat, and gets very few deliveries to bowl,' Chopra posted on X.

'In white-ball cricket, selectors are selecting him, but he is not getting any games. In the South Africa series, there was plenty of dew. Fast bowlers were being used, but still no Nitish Reddy,' he added.

'Why do selectors think that Nitish Reddy provides a balance to the team, and want to make him ready for the future in case Hardik Pandya gets injured, but the team management does not think the same? What exactly is going on?'

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pakistan-Born US Cricketers Denied India Visa?
Pakistan-Born US Cricketers Denied India Visa?
'Hopefully Rohit and Kohli don't score'
'Hopefully Rohit and Kohli don't score'
No rift: Kohli, Rohit in sync with Gambhir on ODI roadmap
No rift: Kohli, Rohit in sync with Gambhir on ODI roadmap
Why Badoni was picked ahead of Rinku and Parag
Why Badoni was picked ahead of Rinku and Parag
Virat Kohli: Eternal King Of Run Chases!
Virat Kohli: Eternal King Of Run Chases!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 2

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

webstory image 3

7 Winter Superfoods You Must Try

VIDEOS

Jashn-e-Fateh: Traditions Shine at Drass Winter Carnival Closing Ceremony1:38

Jashn-e-Fateh: Traditions Shine at Drass Winter Carnival...

Evergreen Star Bhagyashree Spotted Looking Graceful as Ever1:01

Evergreen Star Bhagyashree Spotted Looking Graceful as Ever

On Cam: Huge clash between ICE agents and protestors in Minnesota 2:52

On Cam: Huge clash between ICE agents and protestors in...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO