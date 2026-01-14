Why Is Nitish Reddy Sitting Out?

'Are selectors and coaching staff not aligned?'

IMAGE: Akash Chopra questions why Nitish Reddy is barely used. Photograph: BCCI/X

Aakash Chopra has questioned the India team management's handling of allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.

The former India opener asked if the selectors and team management are on the same page about how, or even when, Nitish should be used.

The issue came into focus after the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara, where India opted for three specialist fast bowlers and left Reddy out of the playing XI.

For Chopra, carrying a player without using him undermines the very purpose of grooming an allrounder, raising questions about clarity in India's selection strategy.

'What is going on with Nitish Reddy?'

'Are selectors and coaching staff not aligned? I don't understand what is going on with Nitish Reddy. He is selected in every format. When he plays, he does not bat, and gets very few deliveries to bowl,' Chopra posted on X.

'In white-ball cricket, selectors are selecting him, but he is not getting any games. In the South Africa series, there was plenty of dew. Fast bowlers were being used, but still no Nitish Reddy,' he added.

'Why do selectors think that Nitish Reddy provides a balance to the team, and want to make him ready for the future in case Hardik Pandya gets injured, but the team management does not think the same? What exactly is going on?'