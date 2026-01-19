Where Is Virat Kohli Headed To?

IMAGE: Virat Kohli at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj international airport in Mumbai. Photograph and Video: ANI

A few hours after scoring a splendid century in the third ODI against New Zealand in Indore, Virat Kohli was spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj international airport in Mumbai in the early hours of Monday.



Kohli headed back to London to rejoin his family. His wife Anushka along with daughter Vamika and son Akaay are based in London.

Kohli scored a brilliant 108-ball 124 with 10 fours and three sixes but could not prevent India from suffering a 41-run defeat which saw New Zealand win their first ever ODI series in India.



This was Kohli's record-extending 54th century in One-Day Internationals. Overall, this is his 85th hundred in international cricket, as he continued his chase of Sachin Tendulkar's world record of 100 international centuries.

Kohli set for long break

Despite the defeat, Kohli enjoyed a memorable evening as he surpassed Ricky Ponting for most runs by a No. 3 batter in ODIs.



The batting talisman is set for a long break and will next be seen in action in IPL 2026, to be held from March 26 to May 31.



His next assignment for India will be in June when India host Afghanistan for a three-match ODI series.



