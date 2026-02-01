India vs New Zealand T20s: Suryakumar reveals how he got back among the runs!

'After the South Africa series break, I returned home, stored my kit bag, and took a complete 9-10 day rest.'

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav finished as the leading run-scorer and player-of-the-series in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Suryakumar Yadav bounced back strongly to finish as the leading run-scorer and player-of-the-series against New Zealand.

He smashed 242 runs in five matches against New Zealand at a strike rate of 196.74.

In 2025, Suryakumar had scored just 218 runs from 21 matches at an average of 13.62.

India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav said a short break after the South Africa series last year and a conscious change in his batting approach helped him rediscover his touch, as he led from the front in India's dominant 4-1 series win over New Zealand just ahead of the T20 World Cup starting on February 7.



After enduring a rare lean patch in 2025 without a single half-century, Suryakumar bounced back strongly to finish as the leading run-scorer and player-of-the-series against New Zealand.



The turnaround came after a period of self reflection following the South Africa series in December where he had managed just 34 runs in four innings, with a highest score of 12.



"After the South Africa series break, I returned home, stored my kit bag, and took a complete 9-10 day rest," the Indian T20I skipper said on 'Amul Cricket Live' following their 46-run win over New Zealand in the fifth and final rubber here on Saturday.



"As the new year began, I resumed practice, reflecting on the previous year's shortcomings - particularly my strike-rate in the initial overs.



"In 2021-23, I attacked from the first 5-10 balls at a strike-rate of 200-250; now, I settle in over the first 5-7 balls, doubling my strike-rate thereafter. This approach clicked from the very first game in Nagpur, building momentum that revived my form."



One of India's finest T20 batters, Suryakumar had struggled for consistency after taking over the captaincy.



In 2025, he scored just 218 runs from 21 matches at an average of 13.62 and strike rate of 123.16, the first time his annual strike rate dipped below 150.



But he peaked at the right time, smashing 242 runs in five matches against New Zealand at an average of 80.66 and a strike rate of 196.74 as India posted three 200-plus totals, including 271 for five in the final game -- their third highest T20I score.



Abhishek Sharma continued his blazing run at the top while Ishan Kishan marked an explosive comeback.



With India eyeing a historic third and back-to-back T20 World Cup triumph on home soil, Suryakumar said: "Home games always bring pressure, but without it, there's no thrill in the sport.



"Chasing a historic back-to-back World Cup win on home soil, no team has done it before, feels like a rewarding responsibility and positive pressure. With massive crowd support across venues, I'm excited, and the team shares that enthusiasm."



Suryakumar said the team combination has also been fine-tuned to maximise batting firepower without compromising bowling strength.



"In high-risk T20s with explosive top-order batting, we need an extra specialist batter at No. 7 or 8. Our core bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, and Axar Patel, can deliver full 16 overs, providing a massive edge. Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube (2-2 overs each), and occasionally Abhishek Sharma offer flexibility, making a seven-batter plus all-rounder setup with an eighth batter ideal for the World Cup squad."



He also backed his batters to play with freedom.



"Each player brings their unique identity - Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson all bat true to their style from state and franchise levels. I've encouraged them to stick with it: hit a six on the first ball if it suits, making on-field decisions based on pitch conditions. Their fearless approach has simplified my captaincy."



While Kishan has strengthened his case with a strong comeback from being in the wilderness, Suryakumar said the final call on the wicketkeeper-batter for the opener's slot will be taken before their World Cup opener against the USA at the Wankhede on Saturday.

"Tilak Varma's status remains uncertain, I've got to know that he's batting well and looking sharp. His return would create a selection dilemma, as all 15 squad members are playing XI contenders. The final call on Ishan Kishan versus Sanju Samson for the opener role will be revealed on February 7th," he said.