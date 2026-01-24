India vs New Zealand T20s: Pressure on Samson as India aim to seal series in Guwahati

IMAGE: Sanju Samson has been failing to make the most of his chances, having scored a total of 55 runs in the last four T20Is. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sanju Samson has struggled for consistency, managing just 55 runs in the last four T20Is.

Comeback man Ishan Kishan's superb 76 off 32 balls has intensified the spotlight on Samson.

Samson fell cheaply five times to fast bowlers during the England series last year, including three dismissals in a row to Jofra Archer.

Ishan Kishan's sensational comeback will reignite debate over who should be Abhishek Sharma's preferred opening partner with Sanju Samson's increasing struggles as the hosts look to seal the five-match T20 series in the third game, in Guwahati, on Sunday.



With just two weeks and three matches against New Zealand in the ongoing series left before the start of their T20 World Cup title defence, India's combination looks largely settled.



The batting and bowling units appear sorted and only a few spots remain under scrutiny and one such slot currently belongs to Samson.



Kishan's superb 76 off 32 balls, however, intensified the spotlight on Samson.



Reinstated as opener alongside Abhishek Sharma at the expense of Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill, Samson has been failing to make the most of his chances, having scored a total of 55 runs in the last four T20Is.

IMAGE: Batting at No 3, Ishan Kishan slammed a blistering 76 off 32 balls in the second T20I against New Zealand. Photograph: BCCI

Time running out for Samson

Gill, despite his technical solidity, struggled to make an impact in T20Is and was sidelined in a bold call to accommodate Samson, who had scored three centuries in five matches late last year.



But back in his preferred slot, the Kerala man has not delivered, and time is running out with hardly any turnaround time before the T20 World Cup as the series would be a make-or-break for him.



His vulnerability against express pace has once again resurfaced.



During the England series last year, he fell cheaply five times to fast bowlers, including three dismissals in a row to Jofra Archer.



Against New Zealand, he managed only 10 and 6, dismissed by Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry respectively.



Former India opener and noted coach WV Raman summed it up on social media after his Raipur dismissal.



"Samson will be inconsistent as long as he doesn't adjust the speed of his bat on the downswing in relation to the pace of the ball. In simple terms one can't drive a car at the same speed all the time, everywhere," Raman posted on X.



Samson also looked untidy behind the stumps, failing to collect a wide yorker from Arshdeep Singh that ran away for four byes as New Zealand crossed the 200-run mark.



There were concerns over skipper Suryakumar Yadav's prolonged lean patch, but he silenced his critics in style, ending a run of 23 T20I innings without a fifty with a blazing 82 off 37 balls.



The seven-wicket win in the second T20, which gave India a 2-0 lead, was even more impressive as it came without much contribution from in-form Abhishek Sharma, the explosive inform world No. 1 T20I batter, who fell for a golden duck.



Suryakumar seemed to have tweaked his approach in walking across the stumps to access the off-side and playing his trademark strokes over point and covers.



From 10 off 10 balls, he stepped on the gas in style smashing 72 from the next 27 deliveries as India chased down 209 with ease, reaching the target in just 15.2 overs.

However, before Suryakumar took charge, the platform was set by the diminutive left-hander Kishan, who blasted a 21-ball fifty.



India had slipped to 6/2 in 1.1 overs, but Kishan's counter-attack turned the game around as they completed their joint-highest successful T20I chase with 28 balls to spare.



It was the Jharkhand keeper-batter's second match since returning from the wilderness after being dropped from the contract list for skipping domestic cricket.



He worked his way back through the grind, led his state side to a domestic T20 title and grabbed his opportunity on recall.



With Kishan and Suryakumar in top form, India scored at a staggering 14.50 runs per over and lost just one wicket in the crucial overs seven to ten, effectively sealing New Zealand's fate.



On the bowling front, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and seamer Harshit Rana controlled the middle overs after Arshdeep leaked 36 runs in his first two overs.



India would hope Axar Patel's finger injury isn't serious ahead of the global showpiece and gets more game time, while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, rested for the second match, is expected to return. Since the turnaround time between games is too less with travel included, the team management decided to rotate the pacers.



For New Zealand, it remains to be seen how they bounce back after the walloping.



The Mitchell Santner-led side may look at tactical changes, possibly promoting in-form Daryl Mitchell, who has been their in-form batter hitting two centuries and a fifty in their 2-1 ODI series win.



Fielding, usually a New Zealand strength, was a major letdown. Santner and Ish Sodhi dropped catches, including a sitter offered by Suryakumar, allowing India to build momentum.



The visitors also faltered tactically, replacing Matt Henry with Zak Foulkes, who conceded 24 runs in his first over as Kishan launched an assault.



Instead of tightening the screws, they stuck to a rigid template and failed to apply the brakes at crucial moments.



Teams:



India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (w/k), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana.



New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Devon Conway, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Robinson, Jimmy Neesham, Ish Sodi, Zak Foulkes, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.



Match: Starts at 7pm IST.