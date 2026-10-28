'Elder Brother' Abhishek Mentors Sooryavanshi

'We always talk about that let Vaibhav enjoy his game, he should not feel any pressure, especially when he is batting.'

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi powered India to a world record 118 for no loss in six overs -- the highest total by a full member nation in the Powerplay in T20 Internationals. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi secured a six wicket victory for India against New Zealand in the third T20 International.

The duo set a world record with 118 for no loss in six overs, the highest Powerplay total by a full member nation in T20Is.

Abhishek scored a blistering 113 off 38 balls, while Sooryavanshi contributed 40 off 19 balls.

Their match-winning opening stand was 133 runs from just 43 balls.

It rained sixes in Wellington as the young duo of Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blasted India to a sensational six-wicket victory against New Zealand in the third T20 International on Tuesday.

The move to send Sooryavanshi out to open the innings in place of Sanju Samson during India's run chase proved to be a masterstroke.

Record-Breaking Partnership

Abhishek and Sooryavanshi went ballistic from the start, powering India to a world record 118 for no loss in six overs -- the highest total by a full member nation in the Powerplay in T20 Internationals.

Abhishek smashed a blistering 113 from 38 balls, with 11 sixes and nine fours, while Sooryavanshi hammered 40 from 19 balls, with four sixes and as many fours, as the two left-handers put on a match-winning opening stand of 133 from just 43 balls.

Mentorship on the Field

Throughout their partnership, Abhishek was seen chatting regularly to the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi, which he described as his responsibility as 'an elder brother'.

'I have said this earlier also. I feel it is our responsibility because we have a young kid who is 15-16, who is extremely talented. We have never witnessed something like this in Indian cricket,' Abhishek told Sony Sports Network after the match.

'He is playing with us so I feel as elder brothers, being senior to him, it is everyone's responsibility in the team to ensure that he gets the right atmosphere and he gets everything that he needs to get ahead in his career.'

'At his age, we were in school, in 11th or 12th standard, we were playing Under-19 cricket. And I know that if you get the support of good seniors then you always have that confidence and you always feel that you belong to this level.'

'We always talk about that let Vaibhav enjoy his game, he should not feel any pressure, especially when he is batting.'