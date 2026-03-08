Anti-Drone, Bomb Squads Guard India Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium is under a security lockdown as India faces New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final, with authorities implementing stringent measures to ensure the safety of fans and players.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah along with members of the Indian team arrive in Ahmedabad on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Enhanced security measures, including 3,000 police personnel and 1,000 home guards, are in place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the T20 World Cup final.

Anti-drone systems and bomb detection squads are deployed to ensure comprehensive security at the stadium.

Spectators are encouraged to use public transport to alleviate congestion around the Narendra Modi Stadium.

As cricket fans started thronging the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final on Sunday, an elaborate security blanket covered the venue to ensure the high-stakes clash unfolded safely.

For the first time during the match, holding areas have been created near Gates 1 and 2 as a precautionary measure to avoid any risk of a stampede, officials said.

The Ahmedabad police have already arrested two persons for allegedly black-marketing tickets for the final.

Defending champions India will take on New Zealand at the world's largest cricket stadium in the final of the T20 World Cup on Sunday (7pm IST). Suryakumar Yadav-led India are aiming to become the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title.

Stadium Security Details

IMAGE: The Indian cricket team in Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

"As part of bandobast, around 3,000 police personnel and around 1,000 home guards have been deployed. This time, we have created holding areas at Gate No. 1 and 2 near the main road to prevent any possibility of a stampede. We are implementing this for the first time during the match," Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik said.

The police are also using three anti-drone systems and eight bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) teams have been deployed as part of the comprehensive security at the stadium, Malik said.

He appealed to spectators to use public transport to ease congestion around the stadium.

Malik said that transport services would run late into the night to help fans return home after the match.

Special arrangements have also been made to ensure the safety and convenience of women spectators.

To prevent spectators from entering the playing area during the match, special arrangements have also been put in place inside the stadium.

Several senior officers, including a joint commissioner of police and 12 deputy commissioners of police, will remain present as part of the security arrangements at the venue, Malik said.