India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI in Hamilton called off due to rain

The third One-Day International between India and New Zealand in Hamilton on Tuesday was abandoned due to incessant rain.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli waits in the dressing room in Hamilton. Photographs: BCCI

Key Points The third ODI between New Zealand and India in Hamilton was abandoned due to persistent rain without a ball being bowled.

India currently holds a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Shubman Gill, who won the toss and opted to bowl, will now join the Test squad.

Shreyas Iyer is set to captain India for the remaining two ODIs in Tauranga.

Rain played spoilsport as the third ODI between New Zealand and India at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday was called off without a ball being bowled.

India lead the five-match series 2-0 as the two teams head to Tauranga for the final two games, scheduled for November 13 and 15.

Match Abandoned Due to Persistent Rain

India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss for the third time in a row and opted to bowl, fielding an unchanged side from the previous two games.

However, just as the covers were coming off for a 40-overs-a-side contest, the heavens opened up once again.

With at least 70 minutes remaining before the local cut-off time of 7.50 pm for a 20-overs-a-side game, the two umpires decided to call off the match.

The weather forecast for this game had always been gloomy, with a 90 per cent chance of rain predicted throughout the day.

Squad Changes For Last 2 ODIs

This was supposed to be the last game of the series for skipper Shubman Gill and senior wicketkeeper K L Rahul before they link up with the Test squad in Wellington.

They will be accompanied by Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj and Mohammed Siraj.

Shreyas Iyer will lead the side in the last two matches in Gill's absence, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan set to earn places in the playing XI.