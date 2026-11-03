Can New Zealand Stop Ro-Ko?

As India gears up for the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, all eyes are on the formidable batting trio of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, while the visitors grapple with persistent concerns over its pace bowling attack.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during India's training session at Eden Park in Auckland. All Photographs: BCCI

Key Points Rohit Sharma has made a strong comeback in ODIs, with impressive scores against England and the West Indies, solidifying his position ahead of the World Cup.

Virat Kohli boasts an excellent ODI record against New Zealand and is keen to maintain his peak form for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Shubman Gill has been a dominant force in ODIs, with 11 centuries, but will only play the first three matches before preparing for Tests.

India's pace bowling remains a significant concern, especially with Jasprit Bumrah rested and the absence of a quality pace bowling all-rounder like Hardik Pandya.

India took the honours in the five-match T20I series with a 3-2 win, but New Zealand had the last laugh by outclassing the visitors in the last two matches.



The five-match ODI series, starting on Wednesday, presents an different challenge for the Kiwis with India boasting of an exceptional batting line-up.



The legendary duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been at their menacing best recently and it remains to be seen how the New Zealand bowlers can stop them.



However, bowling could once again prove to be India's Achilles heel with Jasprit Bumrah rested and no genuine pace bowling all-rounder available.



The key men for India in the ODI Series:

Rohit's Resurgent Form

Rohit Sharma has been on a roll.



From the verge of being pushed towards ODI retirement to storming back to his best form with the bat, Rohit has turned around his career in grand style.



The 39 year old shut down his critics in grand style with a match-winning 138 against England at Lord's in July.



He carried that form into the home ODI series against the West Indies, with scores of 32, 101 and 92 in the three-match series -- totalling 225 runs, averaging 75 at a strike rate of 115.38.



The flat tracks and short boundaries in New Zealand make Rohit a dangerous proposition with the bat for the Kiwi bowlers.



Unless he has a really poor series in New Zealand, there is little doubt that Rohit will continue to enjoy the backing of the team management and the selectors.

Kohli's Consistency

Virat Kohli will look to make most of the batting-friendly pitches expected in the ODI series.



Kohli has been in great form in recent series for India, with two fifties and a century in his last five innings in ODIs.



He enjoys a superb record against New Zealand in ODIs, having scored 1,897 runs in 36 matches at an average of 57.48 with seven centuries and 10 fifties.



In New Zealand, he has played 13 ODIs in which he has scored 596 runs averaging 49.66, with one just century and four fifties.



Like Rohit, Kohli also appears keen to end his career on a high at the 2027 ODI World Cup and has already shown the hunger to get to the big event in peak form and shape.

Shubman Gill's Dominance

Captain Shubman Gill has amassed 3,713 runs in 70 matches, averaging an impressive 64.01 at a strike rate of 103.31 with 11 centuries -- including two double hundreds.



He was unstoppable against the West Indies, with scores of 110 and 223 not out in the first two matches.



If the pitches are anything like they were in the T20I series, then expect the likes of Rohit, Kohli and Gill to plunder plenty of runs.



The only relief for New Zealand is that Gill will play only the first three games before taking a break to prepare for the Tests.



But with the likes of K L Rahul and Shreyas Iyer in the middle order, there will surely be a lot of entertainment for the fans.

Pace Bowling Still A Worry

The pace attack will continue to be a big worry for India in the ODIs, just as it was in the T20I series.



The New Zealand batting line-up including the likes of Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell will take confidence from their strong comeback in the T20I series when they bounced back to win the last two games after trailing 0-3.



Arshdeep Singh has been a dependable bowler for India in white-ball cricket while the inclusion of Mohammed Siraj strengthens the pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested to keep him fresh for the upcoming two-Test series.



Gurnoor Brar endured a torrid time in the home ODI series against the West Indies, picking up three wickets in 29.1 overs at an economy rate of 7.54, including figures of 2/96 in the second ODI.



Interestingly, all the Indian pacers are playing their first-ever ODI series in New Zealand. The likes of Auqib Nabi, Yash Thakur and Anshul Kamboj, with a total experience of 11 ODIs between them will not find it easy against the all-fired New Zealand batting line-up.



Among the spinners, India could once again turn to all-rounders Axar Patel and Naman Dhir for balance. However, only one of them might make the playing XI as India will want a wicket-taking specialist spinner in Kuldeep Yadav for the middle overs.



Kuldeep was India's best bowler by some distance in the West Indies ODIs, taking seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.56 despite bowling on flat wickets.

Hardik Pandya's Absence Hurting India

The absence of a quality pace bowling all-rounder like the injured Hardik Pandya is clearly hurting the Indian team in the ODIs.



Nitish Kumar Reddy is still not dependable enough, which has forced India to dependent on Axar Patel to fill the all-rounder's role in white ball cricket. He has anyways been picked only for the first ODI before he joins India A to prepare for the two-Test series.

Hardik has suffered a spate of injuries this year and a return to full fitness in the near future looks like a distant dream.



The selectors and the team management have made it clear to Hardik that unless he gets his bowling workload back to 10 overs for an ODI game, he will not be considered.