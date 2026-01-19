'Not possible every time': Captain Gill backs Rohit

'You won't always be able to convert the starts that you get.'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 11 in the third ODI in Indore, caught at mid-on off the bowling of pacer Zakary Foulkes in the fourth over. Photograph: BCCI

Captain Shubman Gill backed veteran opener Rohit Sharma despite his below-par showing during India's 2-1 defeat in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand.



New Zealand scripted history as they registered their first-ever ODI series win in India after winning the series-deciding third and final ODI by 41 runs in Indore on Sunday.



Rohit was dismissed for 11 in Indore, caught at mid-on off the bowling of pacer Zakary Foulkes in the fourth over as India were bowled out for 296 in 46 overs in reply to New Zealand's 337/8.



The 38-year-old former captain managed just 61 runs in the ODI series, at an average of 20.33, with a best of 26.

'Rohit Sharma is in terrific form'

However, Gill firmly backed Rohit after his struggles with the bat against the Kiwis.



"I think Rohit Sharma is in terrific form, even right through from the Australia series, even in the South Africa series. I think, as I said, you won't always be able to convert the starts that you get. And I think Rohit got some starts in this New Zealand series as well," Gill said after the third ODI.



"As a batsman, you always want to convert those starts and always want to make it count and make it into hundreds. But it's not possible to do it every time. But at the same time, that's something that you always strive to do."

Key Points: