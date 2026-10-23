India Has Found 'A Gem' In Naman Dhir

'Not many players in the world can deliver under such pressure in a high run chase.'

IMAGE: Naman Dhir played the finisher's role to perfection, with an entertaining cameo of 42 from 15 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Naman Dhir's explosive unbeaten 42 off just 15 balls against New Zealand has ignited discussions about whether India has finally found its next reliable finisher.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Shastri lauded Dhir's performance, highlighting his IPL experience and clean striking.

Captain Shreyas Iyer praised Dhir's all-round potential, noting his contribution to strengthening the middle-order finishing department.

Naman Dhir could be giving India another finishing option to bank on.

The 26 year old showed remarkable composure under pressure, smashing an unbeaten 42 off just 15 balls to help India pull off a thrilling four-wicket win over New Zealand in the first T20I at Christchurch on Thursday.

With 29 runs needed off the final three overs, Dhir turned the chase around before sealing the win in style with a six.

After delivering in the finisher's role for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, Dhir is now making his mark for India.

Having impressed against the West Indies, he followed it up with another match-winning display against New Zealand, strengthening his case as a reliable finisher for the national side. It was another timely reminder of Dhir's ability to deliver under pressure.

Could India have found a new finisher, and perhaps a long-term option to ease the burden on Hardik Pandya? Dhir's ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes him an attractive option.

While it is too early to compare him directly with an established all-rounder like Pandya, his power-hitting and composure under pressure offer India another exciting possibility in the middle order.

Praise from Ashwin and Shastri

IMAGE: Naman Dhir and Shreyas Iyer put on a vital 43-run stand for the sixth wicket from just 22 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin was particularly impressed by Dhir's composure during the chase.

'Naman Dhir doesn't seems to have nerves at all. He looks so calm and composed under extreme pressure. You know, playing those close IPL matches has boosted his confidence a lot. It was a blistering knock under extreme pressure. I think not many players in the world can deliver under such pressure in a high run chase,' Ashwin pointed out.

'Remember, he has played only handful of matches for India, and already looked like a million dollar player. He's gonna be a serious finisher for India in the future.'

Former head coach Ravi Shastri was equally effusive in his praise, pointing to Dhir's experience in the Indian Premier League as a key factor behind his confidence.

'Naman Dhir is again turning it on here at Christchurch. He knows how to bat under pressure, has done it so many times in IPL for MI. That knock against West Indies was a trailer, he is showing the full picture here. He has those long levers, just love those clean hits. It's no half measures, always strikes them clean. India has found a gem in him. What a great talent.'

Shastri also underlined how Dhir's clean striking makes him particularly effective in the closing stages of a chase.

Iyer backs Dhir's all-round ability

Captain Shreyas Iyer also highlighted the value Dhir brings to the side, particularly in a middle order that has needed greater consistency in the finishing department.

'Our opening has been strong, but the middle-order finishing needed a boost. Naman Dhir's arrival has strengthened that department with his batting and bowling abilities.' Iyer described Dhir's calm and composed batting as 'magnificent'.

The youngster's knock was all the more significant because India had lost five wickets in a span of five overs after racing to 94 for one.

Sanju Samson's attacking 67 off 33 balls had put India in a commanding position but the chase threatened to unravel as wickets tumbled.

Iyer's 42 off 28 balls helped India regain control before Dhir took over, finding the boundaries when the required rate climbed. His fearless approach ensured that India did not let a promising start go to waste.

For now, Dhir has given the team management plenty to think about. His finishing ability, willingness to take responsibility and potential as an all-rounder make him a valuable addition to the T20I setup.

Thursday's knock showed that Dhir can be a reliable finisher for India.