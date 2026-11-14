India vs New Zealand: Gurnoor Brar gets Test call-up, Kuldeep sent back

Gurnoor Brar's impressive ODI form has propelled him into India's Test squad for the New Zealand series, while Kuldeep Yadav faces a setback with his release to domestic cricket.

IMAGE: Gurnoor Brar has earned a call-up to India's Test squad for the New Zealand series. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Gurnoor Brar earns a spot in India's Test squad for the New Zealand series due to strong ODI performances.

Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been released from the Test squad to play domestic cricket.

Brar will not participate in Sunday's fifth and final ODI match.

Rishabh Pant has joined the Test squad in New Zealand ahead of the opening match on November 19.

Impressive performances in the ongoing ODI series have earned Gurnoor Brar a place in India's Test squad for the New Zealand series, while wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been released to return to domestic cricket.

India's Test Squad Changes

The BCCI confirmed that Brar will join the Test squad in Wellington ahead of the opening match on November 19. He will therefore miss Sunday's fifth and final ODI, with India deciding not to name a replacement.

Rishabh Pant, meanwhile, has joined the Test squad after travelling to New Zealand.

Kuldeep's release comes as another setback in what has been a quiet tour for the wrist-spinner. He was part of India's original Test squad but has now been sent back to domestic cricket.

His opportunities in the ODI series have also been limited, with his first outing coming only in the fourth match against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui.