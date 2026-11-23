Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna delivered crucial breakthroughs, reigniting India's hopes of an improbable victory over New Zealand at the Basin Reserve.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after Rachin Ravindra is dismissed by Prasidh Krishna on Monday, Day 5 of the first Test against New Zealand, at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna took key wickets, reducing New Zealand to 157 for 4 at lunch on the final day.

New Zealand lost overnight batters Devon Conway (65) and Rachin Ravindra (37) in the first session.

Overcast conditions and a strong breeze at Basin Reserve aided India's bowlers on the fifth morning.

Sundar dismissed Conway with extra bounce, while Krishna cramped Ravindra for a catch at second slip.

India is pushing for an improbable victory in the first Test against New Zealand.

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna celebrates with Shubman Gill after dismissing Rachin Ravindra. Photograph: BCCI

Off-spinner Washington Sundar and pacer Prasidh Krishna made a couple of inroads as India kept hopes of an improbable victory alive after reducing New Zealand to 157 for 4 at lunch on the final day of the first Test, at the Basin Reserve.

Starting the day on 119 for 2, New Zealand lost their two set overnight batters, Devon Conway (65 off 165 balls) and Rachin Ravindra (37 off 129 balls).

New Zealand scored just 38 runs in the first session. Tom Blundell (14) and Daryl Mitchell (8) were unbeaten at the break.

There were overcast conditions, and the famous breeze blew in from the Southern End of the Basin Reserve, allowing Washington to get some drift, while Prasidh put up a much-improved show in the second innings.

Having started the day 233 runs behind and looking to avoid an innings defeat, Conway and Ravindra were more intent on playing out time on a pitch that showed no signs of deterioration.

Conditions Aid Indian Bowlers

IMAGE: Washington Sundar is congratulated by his India teammates after dismissing Devon Conway. Photograph: BCCI

However, what India batter Dhruv Jurel had observed on Sunday evening turned out to be true. More than the condition of the track, it was the overhead conditions and the breeze that made a bit of difference on the fifth morning.

Conway, who put up a stodgy defence despite hitting seven boundaries, added 72 runs for the third wicket with Ravindra.

The duo safely negotiated the morning spells of Jasprit Bumrah and Anshul Kamboj.

However, it was Washington who, for the first time, looked penetrative as he bowled into the breeze. He drew Conway forward, but the ball bounced a tad more than expected, and the bat-pad catch was anticipated well by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who took it while diving forward.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah bowls during Day 5. Photograph: BCCI

Prasidh, who came in for a lot of flak for his poor lengths in the first innings, bowled one slightly short of a length on the fourth-stump line, cramping Ravindra, who was lining up for a square cut but ended up playing something between a jab and a push.

The thickish outside edge was taken by K L Rahul, standing a little wide of second slip.