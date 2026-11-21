Fine knocks from Devdutt Padikkal and K L Rahul saw India assert their dominance and reach 239 for 1 at lunch on Day 3 of the opening Test against New Zealand, in Wellington.

IMAGE: K L Rahul bats on his way to an unbeaten 93 on Saturday, Day 3 of the first Test against New Zealand, at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India were 239 for 1 at lunch on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand.

Devdutt Padikkal continued his strong international form, scoing an unbeaten 53.

K L Rahul was unbeaten on 93, approaching a well-deserved century.

The duo forged an unbroken 109-run partnership for the second wicket.

The pitch in Wellington has remained good for batting since the opening day.

IMAGE: K L Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal run between the wickets. Photograph: BCCI

Devdutt Padikkal continued his golden run in the international arena with another half-century in the company of seasoned campaigner KL Rahul, who inched towards a well-deserved hundred, as India comfortably reached 239 for 1 at lunch on the third day of the opening Test against New Zealand, at the Basin Reserve, Wellington, on Saturday.

Padikkal, who scored back-to-back hundreds in the last away series in Sri Lanka, was unbeaten on 53 off 118 balls, which included seven crisp boundaries, while Rahul blended solid defensive technique with occasional aggressive strokes to remain unconquered on 93 off 197 balls, studded with eight fours and a maximum.

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Towards the end of the session, Rahul showed classical footwork against a flighted delivery from off-spinner Glenn Phillips to hit a six over long-on, the first of the Indian innings.

In Phillips's next over, he punched the bowler through the covers to enter the 90s.

The two Bengaluru men added 109 runs for the unbroken second-wicket partnership but, more importantly, showed no signs of trouble on a track that has remained good for batting since the opening day of the Test.

This is only the third time in a Test in New Zealand that a visiting team has been able to stitch together century stands for the first two wickets.

India's Strong Start To Day Three

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal was aggressive in his stroke-play while bringing up his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Starting the day at 159 for 1, Rahul was the first to get off the mark with a signature cover drive off Nathan Smith.

Padikkal showed tight technique for the first 20-odd balls before a square cut off Matt Henry got him off the mark.

Once the scoreboard started ticking, there was no looking back for the duo. Padikkal, the younger of the two, was slightly more aggressive in his stroke-play as he tried to play cut shots on the rise, standing on his toes to deal with any width on offer.

Just like Yashasvi Jaiswal on the second day, Padikkal also used the pace of deliveries from the Black Caps pacers to dab the ball through the vacant third-man region and collect a few boundaries.