New Zealand asserted dominance over India in the opening Test, reaching 317 for 6 at lunch on Day 2 in Wellington, powered by impressive centuries from Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips, despite Akash Deep's crucial breakthrough.

IMAGE: Glenn Phillips celebrates completing his century on Friday, Day 2 of the first Test against India at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points New Zealand reached 317 for 6 at lunch on Day 2 of the opening Test against India in Wellington.

Henry Nicholls continued his strong performance, remaining unbeaten on 146 runs.

Glenn Phillips completed his second Test hundred, scoring 118 runs before being dismissed by Akash Deep.

India's bowling, especially Prasidh Krishna and Anshul Kamboj, struggled to utilise the second new ball effectively.

Captain Shubman Gill's decision to give Prasidh the first over with the new ball was surprising.

IMAGE: Glenn Phillips gets a fist bump from Henry Nicholls after getting to 100. Photograph: BCCI

Henry Nicholls continued from where he left off on the opening day, while Akash Deep produced a moment of magic to dismiss centurion Glenn Phillips as New Zealand consolidated their position at 317 for 6 at lunch on Day 2 of the opening Test against India.

Nicholls (146 batting, off 302 balls) played in the manner he knows best -- leave, push, prod and hit that occasional boundary, while Phillips (118, 216 balls) duly completed his second Test hundred with a cover drive, off Prasidh Krishna, which fetched him three runs. His knock was studded with 14 boundaries.

India's Bowling Struggles Continue

IMAGE: Glenn Phillips is struck on the side of his helmet by a throw from Akash Deep. Photograph: BCCI

India's best chance to stage a comeback was all about snaring a couple of early wickets with the second new ball, but skipper Shubman Gill's logic-defying move to give Prasidh the first over predictably failed to yield the desired results.

Prasidh (0/77 in 23 overs) showed no significant improvement from his poor display on the opening day and failed to make most of the second new ball, feeding the well-set duo with freebies, which they pounced on.

The first hour was comfortably handled by the New Zealand pair, both playing their shots with some intent. Nicholls went into the lunch break with 16 boundaries to his credit.

Akash Deep Provides Crucial Breakthrough

IMAGE: Akash Deep reacts after dismissing Glenn Phillips. Photograph: BCCI

After a stand of 216 in nearly 66 overs, India finally had something to cheer about when Akash Deep (2/45 in 21 overs) came on as the second change from the RA Vance End.

He bowled one that shaped in as Phillips positioned himself to defend, but just after pitching, the ball nibbled away and clipped the top of off to bring some cheer to the Indian camp.

Phillips returned to the pavilion to a standing ovation from the entire Basin Reserve crowd for a century scored under extreme pressure.

However, India's bowling with the second new ball left a lot to be desired, particularly the performances of Prasidh and Anshul Kamboj, who never looked penetrative.

In Kamboj's case, his pace drops alarmingly after the first couple of spells, giving batters all the time in the world to negotiate him. His first delivery on the second morning was dispatched to the point boundary by Phillips with utter disdain.

Gill's decision not to start with Akash also backfired.

As for Jasprit Bumrah, he was once again on target, beating the bat on several occasions.