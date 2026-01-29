Not Just A Spin Basher! Dube's Six-Hitting Carnage

IMAGE: Shivam Dube raises his bat after hitting a 15-ball half-century in the fourth T20I against New Zealand in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, January 29, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Shivam Dube delivered a counterattacking knock in a losing cause against New Zealand in the fourth T20I.

Dube smashed seven sixes and three boundaries in his 23-ball 65.

Dube's 15-ball half-century was the third fastest by an Indian batter.

Dube showcased his six-hitting prowess against both spinners and pacers.

Shivam Dube produced a blistering display of power-hitting, smashing a 15-ball half-century, but his effort went in vain as India suffered a 50-run defeat against New Zealand in the inconsequential fourth T20I in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

Chasing 216 to go 4-0 up in the five-match series, India were in trouble early in their pursuit, losing key wickets including in-form Abhishek Sharma for a golden duck and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (8).

They slumped to 9 for 2 in 2 overs and then to 63 for 4 in 8.4 overs.

Walking in with the run rate climbing, Dube launched a stunning counterattack that briefly swung the momentum in India's favour.

The left-hander went on a six-hitting spree, clearing the ropes with effortless ease and targeting both pace and spin. His clean striking kept India in the hunt and ignited hopes of a late turnaround as he dismantled the New Zealand bowling during a frenetic phase of the chase.

Dube got off the mark in style, smashing the very first ball he faced -- an overpitched delivery from Mitchell Santner -- for a monstrous 101m six.

In the next over, bowled by Glenn Phillips, he faced just one delivery, picking up a single before India slumped further to 82 for five with Rinku Singh falling to Zakary Foulkes for a 30-ball 39.

As India were a batter short, Harshit Rana came in at No. 7, and at that juncture and an abject surrender was on the cards.

But Dube was not ready to give up. In the 12th over bowled by Ish Sodhi, he showcased his staggering six-hitting prowess, smashing three maximums and two boundaries as 29 runs came off that over.

While it is no secret that he is one of the most destructive spin-hitters in T20 cricket, Dube showed that he can utilise his long levers to dominate pacers as well.

He dispatched New Zealand's premier seamer Jacob Duffy into the stands twice in an over and raced away to his fifty off just 15 balls. It was the third fastest half-century by an Indian batter in T20Is, only behind Yuvraj Singh and Abhishek Sharma.

Fastest T20I fifties by Indians

12 balls: Yuvraj Singh vs England, Durban 2007. 14 balls: Abhishek Sharma vs New Zealand, Guwahati 2026. 15 balls: Shivam Dube vs New Zealand, Vizag 2026. 16 balls: Hardik Pandya vs South Africa, Ahmedabad 2025. 17 balls: Abhishek Sharma vs England, Wankhede 2025.

Dube's innings ended in bizarre fashion. He was run out after batting partner Harshit Rana's driven shot deflected off the bowler's hands and ricocheted onto the stumps at the non-striker's end. He finished with 65 runs off 23 balls laced with seven sixes and three boundaries.

The freak dismissal effectively stalled India's momentum.

India were unable to recover from the setback, with the next four batters managing just 20 runs in 22 balls.

Although Dube could not take his team over the line, he smashed both pacers and spinners with equal conviction. As India gear up to defend their T20 World Cup title, Dube underlined his ability to be a reliable, clutch performer in the middle order who can finish games.