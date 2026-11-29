India fast bowler Akash Deep was ruled out of the ongoing second Test against New Zealand due to a concussion suffered on Day 3.

IMAGE: Pacer Akash Deep was hit twice on his helmet while batting in India's first innings during the second Test against New Zealand, at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India fast bowler Akash Deep was ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand on Day 3 due to a concussion.

He sustained two blows to his helmet while batting in India's first innings.

Prasidh Krishna was named concussion substitute for Akash Deep for the remainder of the match.

Akash Deep took five wickets and scored 29 runs in the first innings before his injury.

India were bowled out for 246, with Dhruv Jurel scoring 88, giving New Zealand a 110-run lead.

India suffered a major setback as fast bowler Akash Deep was ruled out of the ongoing second Test against New Zealand after suffering a concussion on Day 3 at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Prasidh Krishna was named his substitute.

Akash Deep's Concussion And Replacement

Akash, who claimed five wickets in the first innings and contributed 29 runs with the bat, was hit twice on his helmet while batting in India's first innings.

The 29-year-old was first struck by a delivery from Jacob Duffy before taking another blow from Kyle Jamieson.

The repeated blows proved costly for India as Akash was subsequently diagnosed with concussion, forcing him out of the contest.

Prasidh will replace Akash for the remainder of the match as India's concussion substitute.

Dhruv Jurel led India's fightback with a gritty 88 off 170 balls as India, resuming the day on 116 for 6, were all out for 246. He was the last man to be dismissed.

New Zealand go into their second innings with a lead of 110 runs.