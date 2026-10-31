'Will you play Sooryavanshi only when someone is injured?'

'We don't know what they are going to do with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. His absence was a little disappointing.'

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with India head coach Gautam Gambhir. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Aakash Chopra criticised the decision to drop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for the fourth T20I against New Zealand, despite his impressive 45 off 19 balls in the previous match.

Chopra believes Sooryavanshi should not be treated solely as an injury replacement and suggested he return to first-class cricket if not given regular opportunities.

The former opener called for the team management to clarify its long-term vision and roadmap for the 15-year-old left-hander.

Sooryavanshi had played in the second and third T20Is after Ishan Kishan's injury, scoring 4 and 45 respectively.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra questioned the decision to drop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the fourth T20 International against New Zealand on Friday, saying the 15-year-old left-hander should not be treated merely as a replacement for injured players.

Sooryavanshi made way for Ishan Kishan despite scoring a blistering 45 from 19 balls in India's thumping six-wicket victory in the third T20I against New Zealand.

Chopra's Concerns on Sooryavanshi's Role

Chopra believes that if Sooryavanshi is unlikely to get regular opportunities in the playing XI, he would be better served returning to India to play first-class cricket which will help him gain valuable match experience.

The left-hander played in the second and third T20Is against New Zealand after Kishan was ruled out due to injury. The youngster scored 4 and 45 in his two outings before being dropped from the playing XI for the fourth match.

'Last match, Abhishek made 100 and Vaibhav missed his 50. But the batting was very good. After that, the question was, if Ishan is fit, who will go out'

'If you think philosophically, then the answer is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi since he replaced an injured Kishan but this was a dead rubber,' Chopra said on his YouTube Channel.

Call for Clarity from Team Management

'The decision to drop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leads to a bigger question. Will you play Vaibhav Sooryavanshi only when someone is injured? Or when someone is unavailable? If that is the case, you can send him home. You can tell him to go and play first-class cricket. Of course, he can learn by staying in the Indian dressing room but if it's happening for an extended period, he should get bat on ball.'

Chopra called for the team management to clarify its plans and long-term vision for Sooryavanshi, expressing disappointment over the youngster's omission and the lack of clarity surrounding his role in the team.

"The team should come out and share what their roadmap and philosophy is. Maybe they have already thought about it and have already charted out a plan. But they haven't told anybody. As such, we don't know what they are going to do with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. His absence was a little disappointing."

Kishan, who made a comeback from injury, was dismissed for a three-ball duck as India were bowled out for 172 after being set a huge 260 for victory in the fourth T20I.