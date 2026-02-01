India vs New Zealand 5th T20: 'Out of luck': Shashi Tharoor backs struggling Sanju Samson

IMAGE: Sanju Samson tallied just 46 runs in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. Photograph: BCCI

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said India opener Sanju Samson is 'out of luck' after the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter suffered another failure with the bat, during the fifth and final T20 International against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram, on Saturday.



Samson perished after scoring just six caught at deep point off pacer Lockie Ferguson in the third over.



The 31-year-old finished with just 46 runs in the five-match series at an average of 9.20, with scores of 10, 6, 0, 24 and 6.



"He's just out of luck it seems. But otherwise for us, the record score on this ground, record score in the entire series, one of the highest scores made in a T20i. So many sixes, so many fours, lots of action...India looks in very good shape for the World Cup and that's why everyone is excited," Tharoor told ANI.

Kishan's century powers India to victory

Ishan Kishan smashed a 42-ball hundred as India thrashed New Zealand by 46 runs in Thiruvananthapuram, on Saturday to seal a 4-1 series win.

Kishan clobbered 10 sixes in an incendiary 103 off 43 balls to anchor India's imposing 271-5 at the Greenfield International Stadium. In reply, New Zealand were bowled out for 225 with after India pacer Arshdeep Singh claimed a career-best 5-51.



"Fantastic! The guy is really talented and you know it's a question of form as well. He's really in form, and of course, Sanju is not in form...But it was a tremendous treat...We are in good shape for the T20 World Cup," stated Tharoor.