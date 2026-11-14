India Vs New Zealand: 5th ODI Preview: Rohit, Kohli under pressure as NZ eye series decider

As India prepares for the decisive fifth ODI against New Zealand on Sunday, all eyes are on the batting lineup to overcome recent struggles on seaming pitches and clinch the series victory.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma will look to make an impact in the series decider against New Zealand. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India's batters face a crucial test against the seaming ball in the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand on Sunday, with the series at stake.

The team suffered its second-heaviest ODI loss on Friday, collapsing to 89 all out, prompting concerns from head coach Gautam Gambhir about performance on pace-friendly surfaces.

Key players like Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, and Virat Kohli are yet to make a significant impact in the series and will be looking for a strong finish.

New Zealand, aiming to draw the series, will rely on openers like Tim Seifert and Will Young, who performed well in the last match.

The match presents a final opportunity for players like Kuldeep Yadav to make an impact on the tour, while New Zealand seeks to maintain their seven-year unbeaten home series record.

Indian batters would be determined to put up a much improved performance against the seaming ball with the series at stake in the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand here on Sunday.

India's Batting Challenge In Series Decider

IMAGE: Virat Kohli will be eager to finish the New Zealand tour on a high. Photograph: BCCI

India lead the series 2-1 despite their second heaviest loss in ODIs on Friday.

The Indian batters came a cropper in seaming conditions with Matt Henry effectively sealing the game for his team in his opening over by striking thrice.

India need to get better on pace friendly surfaces as they could get similar conditions in the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

Considering the collective failure of the batting line-up, it would not be fair to single out an individual. Having said that, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, who had a forgettable captaincy debut, are yet to make an impact in the five-match series.

While Henry squared Rohit up with a beauty, Iyer was caught in the crease against a sharp incoming delivery.

For one format players Rohit and Virat Kohli, the game presents a final opportunity to enthral the crowd on probably their last tour of New Zealand. Kohli too had no response to Henry's magic on Friday night.

The team collapsing to 89 all out in 26.4 overs while chasing 334 did not go down well with head coach Gautam Gambhir.

"These are conditions which are going to be closest to what we might get during the World Cup. The bigger concern is not the runs. It's how quickly we got bundled out, around 26 or 27 overs. That is something which is always a concern," said Gambhir.

Gambhir's Concerns And Iyer's Analysis

Captain Iyer said conditions changed drastically in favour of the bowlers in the second innings but there was a stark difference in the powerplay performance of pacers on either side.

While New Zealand reduced India to nine for four in the sixth over, the Indian pacers were not able to make inroads in the opening powerplay. Gurnoor Brar went for runs and so did Auqib Nabi, though they did take a couple of wickets each.

Playing his first game of the series, Kuldeep Yadav was taken to the cleaners by Will Young. Kuldeep, who has hardly got game time on the tour, would be desperate to make an impact if he gets to play again.

Released from the Test squad, the left-arm wrist spinner would love to leave New Zealand shores with a performance of repute.

New Zealand's Strategy And Home Advantage

New Zealand, on the other hand, find themselves in another must-win situation as they aim to draw the series.

Opener Tim Seifert may have resurrected his career with a fifty in the fourth ODI, while Young, who was dropped twice in the slip cordon, went on to make a fine hundred.

The Indian pacers will need to stop the openers from taking the game away from them in the first 10 overs.

It remains to be seen if uncapped Brett Randell gets a game at the Bay Oval.

New Zealand have not lost a series at home in seven years and therefore will have plenty to play for against a wounded yet formidable opponent.

Full Squads For The Final ODI

India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (WK, VC), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (WK), Nick Kelly, Brett Randell, Tim Seifert (WK), Blair Tickner, Will Young.

Match starts 7.30 AM IST