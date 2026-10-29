Will Kuldeep, Varun finally get a game in New Zealand?

With the T20 series against New Zealand already sealed, India could like to experiment with its squad in the fourth match in Auckland, offering crucial game time to spinners like Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav bowls during India's training session in Auckland on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India, having already sealed the T20 series 3-0, plans to experiment with its playing XI in the fourth match against New Zealand.

Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy are likely to get much-needed game time, having played sporadically in recent months.

The team management might compromise on a long batting line-up to accommodate specialist bowlers like Kuldeep Yadav.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, returning to international cricket after four years, will aim to improve his economy rate after being expensive in the initial games.

With the series already sealed, India will have the opportunity to give much-needed game time to the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy when they take on New Zealand in the fourth and penultimate T20 International in Auckland on Friday.

Both the spinners have played sporadically over the past couple of months with the team management packing the side with batters till number eight. Given the high-scoring contests so far, the strategy has worked out well for the visitors, who have a winning 3-0 lead.

India's Experimentation Plans

IMAGE: Varun Chakaravarthy has battled indifferent form over the past six months. Photograph: BCCI

But as stakes are significantly lower in the last two games, the Indians might just be tempted to experiment with their combination.

While Chakaravarthy has battled indifferent form over the past six months, Kuldeep has time and again underlined his immense value to the side by picking up wickets in the middle overs.

The left-arm spinner played two games in the home series against the West Indies and was not considered for the first three of the ongoing rubber against the Black Caps.

Benching him further will not do a lot of good to Kuldeep's confidence but for him to come in, the team will have to compromise on the mindset of having a long batting line-up.

Axar Patel has been the frontline spinner for India so far in the series, having bowled his quota of four overs in all three matches -- picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 9.58. Spin all-rounder Naman Dhir has bowled just one over so far in the series.

Pace Bowling and Batting Line-up

In the pace bowling department, veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar showed flashes of brilliance in the death overs of the previous game in Wellington, landing yorkers consistently in his final over.

However, he has been expensive with 139 runs conceded off his 72 balls in the first three games. In his first international series in four years, Bhuvneshwar would be looking to improve on those numbers.

Prince Yadav was preferred in place of Mayank Yadav in the last two games and he has done well with his ability to keep things tight in the death overs. It remains to be seen if Mayank returns for more game time or the team sticks with the impressive Prince.

There is still no clarity on the availability of Ishan Kishan, who missed the last two matches due to a groin injury.

If he remains unavailable, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will get another opportunity to entertain the crowd with his rare hitting prowess. He was at his ballistic best in Wellington but was overshadowed by a special effort from Abhishek Sharma.

All-rounder Nitish Reddy has been playing ahead of Shivam Dube but now with the series in the bag, the former could be rested.

New Zealand's Challenges

For New Zealand, the biggest challenge has been posed by the Indian top-order. Sanju Samson, Abhishek and Sooryavanshi have exploded in patches to make life difficult for the home bowlers.

The firepower that India possess is unmatched at the moment and was on full display in Wellington where the visitors hammered a record 118 in the first six overs.

Captain Mitchell Santner has been excellent with his left-arm spin but has not got much support from his teammates.

India's left-handers were able to dominate off-spinner Michael Bracewell in Wellington after faltering in the first two games, adding to New Zealand's woes.

For starters, Santner would be hoping to win the toss for the first time in the series.

Considering the conditions, bowling first has been the preferred template. After Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson has also been ruled out of the series due to a calf injury, forcing the team management to redraw their bowling plans.

Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Sanju Samson (w/k), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Naman Dhir, Tilak Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Yadav, Kumar Kushagra, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (w/k), Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner (Captain), Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Matt Fisher, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Josh Clarkson.

Match: Starts at 12.30 pm IST.