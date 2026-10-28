Eden Park to host third-biggest crowd for India-New Zealand 4th T20I

Auckland's Eden Park is set to host a massive sell-out crowd of approximately 40,000 for the fourth T20 International between India and New Zealand, making it the third-biggest attendance in the venue's history as India dominates the series.

IMAGE: Fans during the 3rd T20I match between New Zealand and India at the Hnry Stadium, Wellington, on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points The fourth T20I between India and New Zealand at Eden Park is expected to draw a sell-out crowd of around 40,000, making it the third-largest attendance in the venue's history.

India has already secured an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, with all previous matches also drawing sell-out crowds.

Abhishek Sharma's blistering 113 off 38 balls in the third T20I helped India chase down a 199-run target in just 13.2 overs.

The match will break NZC's bilateral series attendance record of 36,523, previously set at Eden Park in 2019.

A sell-out crowd of around 40,000 is expected for the fourth T20 International between India and New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, making it the third-biggest attendance in the Auckland venue's history.

India have dominated the five-match series, winning the first three games to take an unassailable 3-0 lead, with all three matches drawing sell-out crowds.

India's Dominance and Record-Breaking Performance

Abhishek Sharma and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi powered India to a crushing six-wicket win in the third T20I in Wellington on Tuesday.

The opening pair stitched together a 133-run stand as India chased down a daunting 199-run target in just 13.2 overs. Sharma led the carnage with a blistering 38-ball 113, smashing nine boundaries and 11 sixes to shatter records and leave the Black Caps shell-shocked.

"Over 40,000 fans are set to descend on Eden Park this Friday night, with the sold-out sign officially up for the fourth T20I between the BLACKCAPS and India in Auckland," said a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) statement.

"The match marks the fourth sell-out of the highly-anticipated T20I Series, hot off the heels of back-to-back sell-outs in the opening two matches at Hagley Oval, and the fifth and final match of the series at Seddon Park on Sunday," it added.

Historic Attendance at Eden Park

The match at Eden Park will smash NZC's bilateral series match attendance record of 36,523, set at the BLACKCAPS and White Ferns' doubleheader against India at Eden Park in 2019.

On only two occasions has Eden Park hosted a larger crowd for an international cricket match.

The first was the 2015 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup semi-final, where Grant Elliott's match-winning six helped New Zealand book a World Cup final place at the expense of South Africa in front of 41,000 fans.

The second was in 1982, when a reported 42,000 fans crammed into Eden Park to watch a New Zealand side featuring Richard Hadlee, John Wright and Martin Crowe beat Australia by 46 runs in the opening ODI of Australia's tour.

Exceeding Expectations

"Over 126,000 tickets have now been snapped up for the mega India Tour of New Zealand, with 71,000 of those tickets sold across the T20I series alone," said the statement.

NZC Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Glenn Critchley said attendance for the upcoming match had exceeded his expectations.

"There really is nothing like a full house at Eden Park. Breaking a bilateral series attendance record shows just how much appetite there is for this series. We were hopeful of strong crowds, but this response has exceeded our expectations and selling out Eden Park really is the cherry on top," said Critchley.

"Friday night has all the ingredients for a memorable occasion, a bumper crowd, a host of superstars on show, and hopefully an evening to remember for fans of both sides.

"I'm sure many fans will remember the scenes of Grant Elliott's six in the World Cup semifinal back in 2015, and we hope fans are treated to similar entertainment at Eden Park on Friday night," he added.