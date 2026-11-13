Henry and Young run riot as New Zealand hammer India to stay afloat in ODI series

Will Young's career-best 125 and Matt Henry's six-wicket demolition powered New Zealand to a crushing 244-run victory, reducing India's series lead to 2-1 and keeping their hopes alive.

IMAGE: Matt Henry scalped 6/27, including three wickets in his opening over, to set up New Zealand's crushing win over India in the fourth ODI at Mount Maunganui on Friday. Photograph: BLACKCAPS/X

Key Points Matt Henry ripped through India's top order with three wickets in the opening over before finishing with six as New Zealand secured a massive 244-run victory.

Chasing 334, India collapsed to 0-3 and were eventually bowled out for 89, their sixth-lowest ODI total, with Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel and Naman Dhir offering brief resistance.

Will Young struck a career-best 125 off 108 balls, his fifth ODI century, while Tim Seifert (58) and Finn Allen (41) provided valuable support in New Zealand's total of 333.

New Zealand reduced India's series lead to 2-1 and must win Sunday's final ODI at Mount Maunganui to force a series draw after the third match was abandoned due to rain.

• SCORECARD

Will Young hit a century and Matt Henry took six wickets as New Zealand sealed a dominant 244-run victory by bowling India out for 89 in the fourth one-day international in Mount Maunganui on Friday to remain afloat in the series.

The hosts trail India 2-1 and can no longer win the five-match series, but they can avoid defeat if they win the final match at the same venue on Sunday.

The third match was abandoned due to rain.

Kishan, Axar, Dhir Prevent Record-Margin Humiliation

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan plays a shot en route to his 27 off 53 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Chasing 334 for victory, India got off to a disastrous start as paceman Henry ripped through their top order in a lethal first over, taking the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer to leave the visitors reeling on 0-3.

IMAGE: Tim Seifert made 58 off 48 balls to register his first ODI half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Ruturaj Gaikwad also departed shortly afterwards, but a steely 44-run partnership between Ishan Kishan (27) and Axar Patel (21), and a quickfire 21 from Naman Dhir helped ensure they did not lose by a record margin in terms of runs.

Henry took three more wickets as India were bundled out for their sixth-lowest ODI total.

Young Makes Most of Reprieves

IMAGE: Will Young's 108-ball 125 contained 14 boundaries and 4 sixes. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier on Friday, New Zealand opener Young made up for his single-digit scores of 9 and 6 in the opening two matches of the series with an assured knock of 125 from 108 balls -- his best-ever ODI score and his fifth century in the format.

The 33-year-old profited from some lax fielding by India, with Rohit and Kishan dropping him on consecutive deliveries in the second over of New Zealand's innings.

IMAGE: Axar Patel was India's most economical bowler, picking up 2/39 in his 10 overs. Photograph: BCCI

Young was supported by Tim Seifert (58) and Finn Allen (41), while India's Patel, Gurnoor Brar and Auqib Nabi each picked up two wickets.

India were without captain Shubman Gill and batter KL Rahul, who will also miss the final ODI as they prepare for the upcoming two-Test series against New Zealand beginning on Wednesday.