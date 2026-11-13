India vs New Zealand, 4th ODI: Matt Henry opens up on getting Rohit, Kohli for ducks

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry reflects on his dominant six-wicket performance against India in the fourth ODI, highlighting the Black Caps' relentless bowling attack and strategic approach that dismantled a world-class batting lineup.

IMAGE: Matt Henry scalped 6/27, including three wickets in his opening over, to set up New Zealand's crushing win over India in the fourth ODI at Mount Maunganui on Friday. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points New Zealand's bowling unit, led by Matt Henry, was relentless throughout the series, troubling India's world-class batting side.

Matt Henry achieved figures of 6/27 in the fourth ODI, dismissing key Indian batsmen like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer for ducks in the opening over.

Henry emphasised that bringing the stumps into play and maintaining accuracy, especially with the wobble seam, was crucial for his success.

He expressed anticipation for the upcoming Test series against India, aiming to level the ODI series first.

Henry described receiving a special jersey from Virat Kohli after the match as a very special gesture from a world-class player.

New Zealand's bowling unit has been relentless throughout the series and shown its ability to trouble a world-class batting side like India, said pacer Matt Henry after the hosts registered a massive 244-run win in the fourth ODI in Mount Maunganui on Friday.

Henry returned figures of 6/27 as India were bundled out for 89 while chasing 334.

New Zealand's Bowling Dominance

"We were trying to, as a bowling unit, be relentless and the way we've been with the new ball, this whole series has been fantastic," he said during the post-match press conference.

"We've shown that we've been able to take wickets and put India, who are world-class, the best in the world batting line-up, so to be able to put them under pressure and we've done it in the first two games and yes, we've not been on the right side of it but we've showed what we can do and today we managed to do it again.

"Seeing guys like Fish (Matthew Fisher) just come on and grow with that pace and that's been awesome and really exciting for this group and Kyle (Jamieson) just doing what he does as well. He's just outstanding with that new ball so yeah, for everyone it's just been great."

Henry struck three times in the opening over, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and skipper Shreyas Iyer for ducks.

Facing World-Class Batsmen

Asked if he has got Rohit and Kohli's number, Henry said: "I'm not saying that no way, no mate, they're world class and I've always loved the challenge of playing against them ... they've definitely got the better of me many a times as well.

"Massive wickets for us... the experience they show and the runs they're still scoring and the rate they can score they can take a game away from you very quickly and probably two of the best chasers in ODI cricket," he said.

Henry, who returned to the squad after recovering from a concussion following his collision with teammate Devon Conway during training, said he was looking forward to the upcoming Test series against India.

"I'm not going to get too carried away... India have got a strong batting line-up so you don't want to say anything stupid here," he said.

"But look, it's going to be a really good series and that's something we're really looking forward to we've also got one more game here, the ODIs so that's for us really important to try and level the series and then we can move forward to the Test and it's something we're looking forward to as a group as well."

Key To Six-Wicket Haul

Henry said bringing the stumps in play was the key to his six-wicket haul.

"Obviously it helps when the ball moves like that but you're just trying to bring the stumps in play," he said.

"It's actually just trying to be simple, bowling into the breeze there that probably simplified my plan even more so ironically, you're probably not as attacking as you would usually be and actually inside being simple and accurate out there was effective.

"It moves sharply like that and first ball for most of those guys, it's not easy."

Talking about wobble seam, Henry said: "It's been important to me. Days like today when you're at the end where you're not going to get that outswing shape and you can actually go to something, that's effective out there, it's really important. We always talk about adapting to conditions and that was something really important.

"Kyle used it beautifully today as well. He said it was swinging a little bit but then as soon as he saw it seaming around, he went to the wobble seam as well. It's just about trying to go to that place where you can be a threat, that's all you're trying to do

"It's not always going to work for you. The key thing about the wobble seam is actually being accurate and being able to be there for long enough because you don't know which way it's going to go. It's only a positive but you have to be in the right areas for an extended period of time."

Kohli's Special Gesture

Henry also spoke about Kohli handing him a special jersey after the match, describing the gesture as special.

"I obviously asked for his shirt, he's been a world class player, they've played against a lot over the years, just very special he's just such a fantastic guy and just a world-class batter as well so yeah, pretty special, pretty cool."