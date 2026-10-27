The Secret Behind Abhishek Sharma's 'Om' Celebration

'I have focused a lot on meditation and manifestation for the past year because when you are playing cricket throughout the year, there are a lot of ups and downs as a cricketer.'

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma celebrating after scoring a century against New Zealand in the second T20 International in Wellington on Tuesday, October. Photographs: BCCI

Key Points Abhishek Sharma scored a blistering 35-ball century against New Zealand in the third T20I.

He celebrated his century with a unique 'Om' meditation pose, a practice he regularly shares on social media.

Sharma attributes his inner peace and consistent performance to meditation, which he has focused on for the past year.

The 'Om' celebration is a tribute to meditation, which he says has helped him remain stable through cricket's ups and downs.

His mentor, Yuvraj Singh, also incorporates meditation into their practice sessions.

Abhishek Sharma shredded the New Zealand bowling attack to pieces with his brutal batting display, yet deep inside the young left-hander remained calm as ever.

Abhishek stunned the spectators with his unique celebration after completing a sensational 35-ball hundred, which powered India to a thumping six wicket victory in the third T20I in Wellington on Tuesday.

The 'Om' Celebration Explained

After racing to a blistering century in the 10th over, the 26 year old brought out his trademark 'Om' celebration.

There was no wild gesturing or twirling of the bat. Instead, Abhishek took off his helmet and calmly sat on the ground in a meditation pose chanting 'Om'.

The 'Om' meditation pose has become part of Abhishek's off-field routine, which he believes has helped maintain inner peace and calm.

He regularly posts photos of his meditation sessions on social media, captioning them with an 'Om' emoticon.

Meditation's Impact On Performance

Abhishek's belief in meditation to achieve mental equilibrium is part of his practice sessions with mentor Yuvraj Singh. 'Inner peace loading,' he had captioned one Instagram post with Yuvraj.

After smashing a 30-ball century -- the fastest by an Indian in T20 Internationals -- against Afghanistan in New Delhi last month, Abhishek had revealed that the celebration was tribute to meditation.

'Meditation really helped me a lot, so this celebration was for that. This is something which has helped me keep stable in the last six to eight months,' he said.

'I have focused a lot on meditation and manifestation for the past year because when you are playing cricket throughout the year, there are a lot of ups and downs as a cricketer.'