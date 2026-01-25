HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Relentless battle against pains, opinions: Bumrah reflects on journey so far

Relentless battle against pains, opinions: Bumrah reflects on journey so far

Source: PTI
Listen to Article
January 25, 2026 23:26 IST

'Feels good to complete 10 years. As a kid, I tried to play one game. Fighting pains, assumptions, opinions, aches etc was tough.'

Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah was named man of the match for his 3/17 against New Zealand in the third T20I, in Guwahati, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Jasprit Bumrah gets emotional as he reflects on 10 years in international cricket. 
  • Bumrah was adjudged player of the match for his 4-0-17-3 against New Zealand in the third T20I. 
  • With recurring injuries placing him under intense scrutiny, Bumrah says he fought pains, assumptions, opinions, and aches. 
 

Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday looked back on his 10 years in international cricket with a tinge of emotion, recalling the relentless battle against "pains" and "opinions."

Bumrah, who exploded into the collective conscience of a cricket mad nation in 2016 as a white ball specialist, gradually asserted himself as an irresistible force in all three formats very soon.

On Sunday, he reminded the world about his awesome prowess with a searing spell of 4-0-17-3 against New Zealand in the third T20I in Guwahati, which earned him yet another Player of the Match award.

 

"Feels good to complete 10 years. As a kid, I tried to play one game. Fighting pains, assumptions, opinions, aches etc was tough. It's a feather in my cap. Journey continues," Bumrah said in the post-match presentation.

In the initial phase of his career, Bumrah was not expected by many pundits to last long in the circuit, primarily because of his peculiar action. But he has proven them wrong many times, even while returning from some severe injuries such as a recurring back spasm.

But those emotions did not dull his ever-ticking brain during the match.

"I was keeping an eye when Rana and Hardik bowled. When I came on the ball was scuffed up. I'm happy as long as I can contribute. If I'm given the new ball I can do it, same for the death," he added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
