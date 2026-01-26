India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20, Guwahati: Abhishek Sharma Continues To Blaze New Records

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma hits out during the third T20I against New Zealand in Guwahati on Sunday, January 25 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Batting sensation Abhishek Sharma smashed his way into the record books, enroute to a match-winning half-century against New Zealand in the third T20 International in Guwahati on Sunday.



Abhishek blasted a half-century from 14 balls -- the second fastest by an Indian batter in T20 Internationals.

Interestingly, his mentor Yuvraj Singh holds the record for the fastest fifty by an Indian in T20Is when he slammed 50 from just 12 balls against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup, which also included the world record six sixes in a over off Stuart Broad.



25-year-old Abhiskek stroked 68 runs from 20 balls, including seven fours and five sixes at an incredible strike rate of 340 -- the highest strike rate for him in an T20 International inning.



Captain Suryakumar Yadav continued his good form with a blistering 57 off 26 balls as India raced to 154 in just 10 overs, to register an emphatic 10 wicket victory with 10 overs to spare.

10 in a row for India at home

This was the ninth time that Abhishek has gone past fifty in 25 or fewer balls in T20 Internationals, going level with Suryakumar.



India's convincing victory with 60 balls to spare is the highest in terms of victory with balls to spare by a team against a full member nation when chasing a target in excess of 150.



This was India's 10 consecutive T20I series victory at home against a full member nation.

Overall, this is India's 11th series win in T20Is against full member nations, to equal Pakistan's record, who won 11 consecutive series against full member nations from 2016 to 2018.