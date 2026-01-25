'You never know...' Abhishek on breaking Yuvi's record

'Any batsman could do it because I think all the batters have been batting really well in this series and going forward, it's going to be fun.'

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma blasted a 20-ball 68 as India overhauled 154 in 10 overs in the third T20I against New Zealand in Guwahati on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

● SCORECARD

Key Points Team India T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav says India will continue to play the fearless and aggressive brand of cricket.

Abhishek Sharma, who blasted a 14-ball fifty, says he's happy to give good starts to the team.

On breaking his mentor Yuvraj Singh's record, Abhishek says it's more than impossible.

India will continue to play the fearless and aggressive brand of cricket, asserted skipper Suryakumar Yadav after his side steamrolled a hapless New Zealand in the third T20I in Guwahati to seal the five match-series 3-0.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's presence and the punishing willow of Abhishek Sharma has contributed significantly to India's overwhelming dominance over the Kiwis in this series, and Suryakumar wanted India to continue in the same manner.

"This is the brand of cricket which we want to play, irrespective of our batting first or chasing. Of course, for example, if we are 24 for 3 or 44 for 4 tomorrow, we know how to bat," said Surykumar after India completed the chase of 154 in just 10 overs.

Abhishek made a 20-ball 68 to lead India's thunderous chase, and he admitted it was not easy to bat in the same tempo all the time, but a task he is happy to shoulder for the team.

"That's what my team wants from me and I just want to execute all the time. But obviously, it's not easy to do it every time, but I think it's all about mental as well and the atmosphere you get around your dressing room as well," said Abhishek.

The left-hander smashed a 14-ball fifty, just two short of his mentor Yuvraj Singh's mark of 12 balls. Is he trying to outpace his mentor then?

"That's more than impossible for anyone (to break Yuvraj's record), but still, you never know. Any batsman could do it because I think all the batters have been batting really well in this series and going forward, it's going to be fun."

The 25-year-old said his aggressive ways in the middle were not precisely pre-mediated.

"I wouldn't say it's like I want to go from the first ball. It's just the instinct I get in between the wickets. I think about the bowler if he wants to get out on my first ball, then what he could bowl to me and that's always there in my mind and I just want to play on that ball," he said.