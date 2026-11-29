Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin criticised wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's "horrible" shot selection, saying it impacts his Test performance and regular inclusion in India's ODI and T20I squads.

IMAGE: A 'tennis-ball slap' resulted in Rishabh Pant's dismissal on Day 2 of the second Test against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ravichandran Ashwin criticised Rishabh Pant's "horrible" shot selection during the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch.

Pant was dismissed for 23 runs after a reckless charge down the track against Jacob Duffy, failing to show responsibility when India needed it.

Ashwin stated that Pant's poor decision-making is also why he isn't playing regularly in ODIs and T20Is.

The former off-spinner emphasised that Test cricket requires temperament and responsible batting, not a "maverick" approach.

Ashwin clarified he was speaking for Pant's own good, urging him to utilise his talent better and avoid wasting it.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant was dismissed for 23 runs following a reckless charge down the track against Jacob Duffy. Photograph: BCCI

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin slammed Rishabh Pant, who committed batting hara-kiri through his reckless approach on the second day of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch, saying the star wicketkeeper-batter's shot selection is "horrible".

Having already faced 38 deliveries for his 23, which included a six over long-on off Jacob Duffy, Pant needed to stand up and be counted on a track where India required their best overseas Test batter to show responsibility.

Instead, Pant suddenly charged down the track against Duffy, without accounting for the considerably greater bounce at Hagley Oval compared to the Basin Reserve. The resultant 'tennis-ball slap' ballooned into the air, and Jamieson had ample time to settle under it before completing the catch.

India huffed and puffed to 116 for 6, ending the day 240 runs behind after New Zealand put up 356 in their first innings.

Ashwin's Strong Criticism Of Pant's Decision-Making

"My point is, Rishabh Pant's decision-making is horrible. He plays shots because he wants to. He plays shots because he is under pressure. What could be the reason for this shot?

"I am not questioning Rishabh Pant's batting or skill or talent. I have played cricket for more than 30 years. Same shot. If the match is lost, I have seen 99 out of the 100 batters getting dropped for the next game. Straightforward," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat'.

Impact On ODI And T20I Selection

Ashwin said Pant's poor decision-making also affected his chances of playing regularly in ODIs and T20Is.

"Because of this poor decision-making, he (Pant) is not playing regularly in ODIs and T20Is. Decision-making has not been great. If you are Rishabh Pant's number one fan, how can a talented person not be in the team (ODI and T20I)? He is a fabulous player," said the 40-year-old spin great.

The 'Maverick' Approach In Test Cricket

"Whatever you are saying about Rishabh Pant, the maverick nature of him, he can win the match and score. That is exactly why he has not been dropped despite so many of these shots. We have thought of everything to drop Siraj. I mean, we have spoken so much about it.

"Why are you not thinking that you should make a 100? This is not a T20 match. No coach wants a maverick here. Every coach wants to win the match, in five days, with 11 people."

Speaking For Pant's Own Good

Ashwin said he was not criticising Pant but speaking in his best interests.

"It is not the first time. I have spoken many times about Rishabh Pant's shortcomings. And people think I am after him. I am speaking for Rishabh Pant and for his own good."

On the oft-repeated argument that Pant has always played this way, Ashwin said, "What have we all done by talking about this? We have not given Rishabh Pant an outstanding reason to learn.

"My way, my style. Where are we? I am telling you, Rishabh Pant, why are you wasting your talent? Why are you not putting yourself in winning situations? If Rishabh Pant plays, it is so difficult to get him out."

On the suggestion that it was a temperamental issue, Ashwin said, "You said it is a temperamental issue. To play Test cricket, temperament is needed."