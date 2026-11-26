India's pace attack, barring Jasprit Bumrah's first innings effort and a couple of incisive spells by Akash Deep, wasn't up to the mark on a flat pitch in the first Test in Wellington.

IMAGE: Gurnoor Brar bowls during India's nets session at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India's pace attack, excluding Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep, underperformed in the first Test against New Zealand on a flat Basin Reserve pitch.

Despite the underwhelming display, India is likely to retain most of its pace combination for the second Test, with Gurnoor Brar as the only potential replacement for Prasidh Krishna or Anshul Kamboj.

The Christchurch pitch is expected to offer more pace and bounce, potentially suiting Brar's style, but it has a history of becoming a batting paradise after the initial days.

The team management's preference for batting depth up to No. 8 has influenced selection, leading to Washington Sundar being preferred over Ravindra Jadeja in the first Test due to opposition left-handers.

A deceptive green top that could well transform into a belter awaits them yet again but India are unlikely to make wholesale changes to their pace line-up when they take on New Zealand in the must-win second and final Test in Chrischurch on Friday.

The draw in the first Test, despite controlling the proceedings for the better part, was a setback for head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Shubman Gill.

And it was down to the normally seamer-friendly Basin Reserve track playing truant by turning flat.

But even the nature of the track could not hide the fact that India's pace attack, barring Jasprit Bumrah's first innings effort and a couple of incisive spells by Akash Deep, wasn't up to the mark.

Both Prasidh Krishna and Anshul Kamboj (45 overs each across two innings) were underwhelming and one expected a bit more from the duo despite the unresponsive pitch.

Team Combination and Potential Changes

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj could once again be left out of India's playing XI for the second and final Test. Photograph: BCCI

India are, nonetheless, expected to stick to the combination if the net session on Thursday was any indication. Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Kamboj and Prasidh didn't bowl at the nets, which is the case for those who are usually finalised for the playing XI.

They did their routines while Bumrah was seen having a chat with national selector Rudra Pratap Singh, who also happens to be his former Gujarat teammate.

The ones who slogged at the nets were Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja along with net bowlers Auqib Nabi and Arshdeep Singh. The only possible change in the attack could be Brar replacing either Prasidh or Kamboj.

Pitch Conditions

Local lad Matt Henry and New Zealand bowling coach Jacob Oram both admitted that even though they expect more pace and bounce at this venue, there have been instances of the pitch turning into a batting paradise after the first two days.

The West Indies saved a high-scoring Test at the Hagley Oval last year and India A batters Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored hundreds only three weeks ago.

Selection Dilemmas And Management's Approach

IMAGE: India captain Shubman Gill with head coach Gautam Gambhir. Photograph: BCCI

The apparent loss of faith in Siraj has already reduced the options for Gill and Gambhir.

Gill has insisted that while it was tough to leave out Siraj in Wellington but the Hyderabad speedster was unlikely to have made any difference to the match's outcome on a lifeless track like Basin Reserve.

Ditto for Ravindra Jadeja, whose reputation of being indispensable as a batting all-rounder in SENA nations has also taken a massive hit after Washington Sundar was preferred due to the presence of multiple left-handers in the opposition top-order.

Jadeja was recently seen having a quiet and early dinner at a Turkish Diner in Christchurch's Manchester Street.

Clad in a baggy denim that was paired with a pastel check shirt and a tweed cap, he looked every bit a retro figure as he walked down the quaint street alongside teammate Dhruv Jurel.

"A Ravindra Jadeja performing at 70 per cent of his capabilities is a thousand times superior compared to a Washington Sundar bowling at 120 per cent," remarked a former India Test star, who didn't wish to be named but was livid with Jadeja's omission from the opening Test.

Incidentally, by the time Gill brought Washington into the attack in Wellington, Jasprit Bumrah had already blown away the home top-order, sending back all those southpaws for whom Washington was preferred over Jadeja.

But if one looks at how the current team management operates, its preferences in some aspects are clear as daylight.

For Gambhir and Gill, batting till No. 8 is non-negotiable but since Nitish Kumar Reddy's bowling isn't incisive enough in these conditions, they have decided to play both Akash Deep and Kamboj to neutralise the loss of batting depth.

The Case for Gurnoor Brar

However, the opening Test has made it amply clear that one among Prasidh and Kamboj can be benched in Christchurch.

Gurnoor Brar, with his pace, bounce and height, can be more than a handful on this track, if India once again bowl first. The likes of Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls could be a trifle uncomfortable facing Brar compared to Kamboj, who was relatively easier to read.

Even the middle-order duo of Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips would be tested by Brar's raw pace which can complement Bumrah's artistry.

In a nutshell, if India want 20 wickets, there needs to be a shift in mindset.

Teams

India: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhurv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar, Sai Sudharsan.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Nathan Smith, Matt Fisher, Will Young, Dean Foxcroft.

Match Starts at 3.30 am IST.