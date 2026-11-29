Dhruv Jurel's resilient half-century proved pivotal as India avoided the follow-on against New Zealand on Day 3 of the second Test at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel waves to the stands after completing a half-century on Sunday, Day 3 of the second and final Test against New Zealand, at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India were 206 for 8 at lunch on Day 3, still trailing New Zealand's first innings total of 356 by 150 runs.

Dhruv Jurel scored a gutsy half-century, his first in a SENA nation, to lead India's batting effort.

Jurel's 46-run partnership with Akash Deep for the eighth wicket was crucial in helping India avoid the follow-on.

Debutant Gurnoor Brar provided resistance, adding an unbroken 43-run stand with Jurel for the ninth wicket.

Jurel displayed patience and correct technique, playing key strokes, including two notable straight drives.

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel and Akash Deep put on a 46-run partnership for the eighth wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Dhruv Jurel waged a lone battle, scoring a gutsy half-century, as India reached 206 for 8 at lunch on Sunday, Day 3 of the second Test and final against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval.

Unbeaten on 55 at the break, the top scorer of the Indian innings had a partnership of 46 for the eighth wicket with Akash Deep (29 off 52 balls). Their stand helped India avoid the follow-on.

Debutant Gurnoor Brar, batting on 7 off 21 balls, also provided resistance. He and Jurel added 43 runs in an unbroken ninth wicket stand.

Jurel's first fifty in a SENA nation came when he pulled Kyle Jamieson (2/59) towards the mid-wicket boundary and did his customary Army salute.

The hallmark of his batting was patience and correct technique as he got behind the line of the ball in attack or defence.

Match Situation And Early Play

IMAGE: Akash Deep is hit on the helmet as he fails to evade a bouncer. Photograph: BCCI

On the third morning, with the Kookaburra getting old and sun beating down, it perhaps was the best day for batting.

India still trail by 150 runs after New Zealand posted a challenging 356 in their first essay on a track that had a lot of assistance for the bowlers.

The day started with the much-hyped all-rounder Anshul Kamboj (0) surrendering without a fight. He edged a quick outgoing delivery from Matt Henry (2/43) into the hands of Henry Nicholls, stationed in the slip cordon.

Resilience Amidst Wickets

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel's first fifty in a SENA nation came with a four towards the mid-wicket boundary Photograph: BCCI

However, Jurel found a competent ally in Akash, who started with a flash over slips but then hit an eye catching back-foot cover drive off Kyle Jamieson.

Jurel also found confidence to play his strokes as both farmed the strike.

Akash was finally dismissed when Nathan Smith (2/54) bowled one on the off-stump channel that bounced a shade more. The faint edge was taken by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

Once Akash was dismissed, Jurel had the double duty of not only scoring the runs but also shielding Brar.

There were two straight drives that certainly stood out. The first one was off Jacob Duffy (2/44) and the second off Smith.