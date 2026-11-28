Tom Blundell's defiant unbeaten 80, coupled with crucial lower-order contributions, propels New Zealand to a commanding 330 for 8 at lunch on Day 2 of the second Test against India.

IMAGE: Tom Blundell steals a quick single during his gritty knock on Saturday, Day 2 of the second Test against India, at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Tom Blundell scored an unbeaten 80, anchoring New Zealand to 330 for 8 at lunch on Day 2 of the second Test.

Akash Deep was India's standout bowler, taking four wickets, including those of Nathan Smith and Kyle Jamieson.

New Zealand's lower order provided crucial contributions, building a challenging total on a Hagley Oval track with plenty of juice.

India faces immense pressure, needing a win to keep their slim hopes of making the World Test Championship final alive.

Anshul Kamboj dismissed Glenn Phillips early on Day 2, but India's pacers were inconsistent, offering freebies.

IMAGE: Akash Deep celebrates with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant after dismissing Nathan Smith. Photograph: BCCI

Tom Blundell defended dourly, while hitting the occasional boundary, as New Zealand's lower order contributed significantly to take the team to a healthy 330 for 8 at lunch on Day 2 of the second Test, despite India speedster Akash Deep's four-wicket haul.

Blundell (80 batting, 186 balls), playing his 50th Test, was a picture of concentration even as Nathan Smith (26) and Kyle Jamieson (19) made useful contributions after Glenn Phillips (36) was dismissed at his overnight score.

Akash (28-8-84-4) was India's best bowler. He dismissed Smith with a smart return catch and then induced Jamieson into pulling a short ball towards deep mid-wicket, where Yashasvi Jaiswal took a fine diving catch.

India's WTC Final Hopes Under Pressure

IMAGE: Nathan Smith and Tom Blundell run between the wickets. Photograph: BCCI

However, considering that the Hagley Oval track still had plenty of juice, New Zealand have already posted a reasonable total that will put the Indian batting line-up under immense pressure, especially as they need a win to keep their slim hopes of making the WTC final alive.

At the start of the day, Anshul Kamboj (22-5-79-2) pitched the ball fuller and made the batters play at it from the outset. He was rewarded immediately when he dismissed the dangerous Glenn Phillips with a delivery in the off-stump channel.

Phillips edged the ball and did not even wait for the umpire's decision before walking back at his overnight score of 36.

Indian Pacers' Struggles And Missed Opportunities

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal pulls off a good catch to dismiss Kyle Jamieson off Akash Deep's bowling. Photograph: BCCI

Smith came in and crunched a few boundaries, while Blundell was as dogged as ever, more intent on defending.

Jasprit Bumrah, who started off bowling good lines, seemed to have lost some pace, which has affected his ability to make breakthroughs.

Once Gurnoor Brar came on as the first change, he nearly yorked Blundell, who just about managed to prevent himself from being bowled.

IMAGE: Anshul Kamboj celebrates dismissing Glenn Phillips. Photograph: BCCI

While India picked up a wicket in the first hour, all the pacers were guilty of straying onto the pads and offering some freebies to the Black Caps batters.

After the first-hour drinks break, Blundell began with a crunchy cover drive, and Smith followed suit with a square drive.

Once the shine was off the ball, Kamboj's effectiveness was halved as he lost both his line and length.