'Every Individual Is a Match-Winner': Iyer Hails India's Depth After Thriller

Shreyas Iyer admits India feared losing their chase against New Zealand before Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy showed character to seal a thrilling T20I win.

IMAGE: Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrate after scoring the winning runs. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the 2nd T20I, establishing a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy displayed exceptional character with their batting to secure the win after India lost consecutive wickets.

Naman Dhir also played a crucial innings and was praised for his all-round capabilities.

Captain Shreyas Iyer acknowledged a slow start to India's chase due to dot balls but commended the team's fielding efforts.

Rallied by superb batting from Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir and Nitish Kumar Reddy, India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the 2nd T20I in Christchurch on Saturday and take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Captain Iyer Praises Team's Character

India captain Shreyas Iyer feared the game was slipping away after his side lost consecutive wickets but praised Tilak and Nitish for showing character to secure the win. "Every individual is a match-winner, and we got an example of it. When we lost consecutive wickets, thought the game was going away from us. Nitish and Tilak showed great character," Iyer said after India took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. "Dhir also played a crucial innings. He (Dhir) is a phenomenal bowler too, and he brings in a lot of character. He is a comprehensive player."

Analysing the Chase

The skipper felt India didn't have the best of starts to their chase. "We played a lot of dot balls initially and that piled up the run-rate. When we went in, we wanted to cruise but they (NZ spinners) bowled beautifully. If we would have picked gaps and got boundaries, we could have cruised."

Focus on Fielding

Iyer also said the message to the fielders was clear -- be alert on the ground. "The message was to anticipate every ball that is coming to you, so that the opposition thinks twice about running twos," he said.